South African Pageantry Races Against Identity 

Yinka Olatunbosun

The past weekend was a mind-boggling one for most Africans and immigrants on the issue of identity as Miss Chidimma Adetshina withdrew from the prestigious South African beauty pageant competition.

Adetshina had advanced to the top 11 finalists when she was called to be removed from the contest due to her mixed heritage and allegations of parental identity fraud.

Her dual citizenship — South Africa and Nigeria — had raised questions about her eligibility to represent South Africa in the Miss South Africa pageant. This prompted the South African Department of Home Affairs to launch an investigation following a request from the pageant organisers to verify Adetshina’s citizenship. The probe revealed prima facie evidence suggesting that her mother may have stolen the identity of a South African woman 23 years ago to secure citizenship for Adetshina. Home Affairs plans to press criminal charges against all implicated parties once the investigation ends.

Furthermore, the controversy sparked a wider debate about citizenship, identity and representation in South Africa. The social media was agog with accusations of xenophobia against the South Africans. What further fuelled this controversy are inflammatory remarks on social media.

After much cyber bullying and threats, Adetshina announced her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa pageant “for the safety and wellbeing of my family”

The law student was born and grew up in South Africa. Her father was Nigerian and her mother was reportedly a South African of Mozambican descent.

Adetshina had received support from the Nigerian community in Nigeria and diaspora following her bitter experience at the pageantry. One of them was the invitation by the Miss Universe Nigeria to join this year’s contest.

“As a Nigerian by heritage, we would like to formally invite you to participate in the Miss Universe Nigerian 2024 pageant. This is an opportunity to represent your father’s native land on an international stage,” the National Director, Miss Universe Nigeria, Ben Murray-Bruce, declared in a press statement.

“We encourage you to consider this opportunity and take part in a competition that celebrates the strength, intelligence and diversity of Nigerian women. Should you wish to participate, all you need to do is respond to this invitation and we will be delighted to guide you through the next steps.”

The controversy over Adetshina’s participation in the Miss South Africa pageant is a typical anti-foreigner sentiment rooted in mutual suspicion. While the South Africans are cautious not to give their beauty title to an undeserving contestant, Nigerians are also suspicious of South Africa’s xenophobic past as a factor in how Adetshina had been treated in this year’s pageantry.

In the end, South Africa scored a diversity goal: the winner, Mia le Roux of French descent, becomes the first deaf woman to hold the title. For many critics, this is an attempt to whitewash the Adetshina controversy.

Le Roux, a 28-year-old model and marketing manager, was recognised for her perseverance and determination, having overcome profound hearing loss diagnosed at just one year old, and now uses a cochlear implant to help her perceive sound.

The outcome of the pageant has sparked further critical comments. Nigerian Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, posted a picture of Le Roux with the caption “So after all that…” making a scornful remark on the irony of the contest’s outcome.

Others have expressed disillusionment, with one X user posting a photo of Nelson Mandela and writing, “27 wasted years.” Another commenter criticised the perceived racial bias in the competition: “South Africans have chosen their Miss South Africa 2024. They victimised Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina to crown Mia Le Roux. The last frame is how they worship the white.”