SERAP Urges Tinubu to Probe $1.5bn World Bank Loan to States, $3bn Chinese Loans to FG

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has urged President Bola Tinubu to “direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to investigate the spending of $1.5 billion World Bank loan obtained by the 36 states and Abuja for poverty reduction and social protection across the states.”

“Suspected perpetrators of corruption and mismanagement should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any proceeds of corruption should be fully recovered.”



SERAP also urged him to “direct Mr Fagbemi and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly investigate the alleged mismanagement of the Chinese loans of $3.121 billion obtained by the Federal Government.”

SERAP urged him to “instruct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to jointly track and monitor the spending of the $1.5 billion World Bank loan to Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja.”



In the open letter dated 10 August 2024 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Ensuring accountability for the spending of World Bank loan and Chinese loans would build trust in democratic institutions with the ultimate aim of strengthening the rule of law.



“Impunity for corruption in the management of World Bank loans and Chinese loans will continue as long as high-ranking public officials go largely unpunished for their alleged crimes. It is by pursuing these allegations and taking the evidence before the court that the truth will be revealed and justice best served.

“There are reports that the $1.5bn World Bank loan to the 36 states and Abuja and the $3bn Chinese loans obtained by the federal government may have been mismanaged or diverted, and in any case remain unaccounted for.



“Investigating and prosecuting allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the spending of World Bank loans and Chinese loans would be entirely consistent with the Nigerian Constitution, and the country’s international anti-corruption obligations.



“We note that while a governor may enjoy immunity from arrest and prosecution, he does not enjoy immunity from investigation. Any criminal allegation against a sitting governor can and should be investigated pending the time the governor leaves office and loses immunity.



“Your government has the legal obligation to ensure accountability for the spending of the loans obtained from the World Bank and China. SERAP is concerned about the continuing lack of transparency and accountability in the management of World Bank loans and Chinese loans obtained by the states and the Federal Government.”