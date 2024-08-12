Senator Buba Accuses Gov  of ‘Short-changing’ Bauchi People

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Senator representing Bauchi South senatorial district, Shehu Umar Buba, has accused Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, of allegedly ‘short-changing’ the people of the state, describing him as corrupt, and has impoverished the people of the state.

Buba said this in Bauchi while granting interview to journalists at the next level office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at weekend when the party flags were handed over to the 20 standard bearers for the August 17 local government area election in the state.

According to him, “Nothing will stop us from winning in this election because of the maladministration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State. Now the people are being impoverished by the PDP policy in the state. You can see that the state PDP government is very corrupt, and the corruption is very obvious to everybody.”

He said that “under the government of the PDP, the corruption has affected many people negatively. With these, we are very optimistic that we are going to win this election. And with this, we are heading towards 2027 general election, and we are ready for them.

We are out and we are prepared for this election by God’s grace.

“The hardship is caused by PDP; if anyone says it is the policy of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that is very misleading and fictitious, it is fake and not true. The federal government under the leadership of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is doing everything possible. I can tell you for free that the Bauchi State government is not even acknowledging and appreciating all the interventions being given by the federal government.

“For example, let me tell you about the recent interventions. 20 trucks of rice were given to Bauchi State to distribute to the populace in the state. Where is the rice? Three months ago, about 70 trucks of guinea corn were given by the federal ministry of agriculture to distribute. Also, recently, 70 trucks of fertilizer were given free to the Bauchi State Government to distribute and they ended up selling them at the rate of N50,000.

“This hardship in Bauchi State is caused by the Mohammed-led government. It is a one-man government. I’m repeating it, it’s a corrupt government. Look at all the ministries, nothing is happening.”

Senator Buba enjoined the people of Bauchi State to troop out in large numbers on August 17 to vote for APC, expressing optimism that his party will win the election.

Speaking earlier, the state APC acting Chairman, Hon. Mohammed Hassan Tilde, alleged that APC was fully aware of the PDP’s plan to orchestrate electoral fraud “as it has done in previous elections in 2019, hence “we in the APC are ever ready to checkmate the ruling party in the state.”

He enjoined APC members, particularly its officials assigned to carry out electoral duties at constituencies and polling stations or units, to guard against the party’s hard-earned votes.

