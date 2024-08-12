Olympics: Tinubu Lauds D’Tigress Coach, Rena Wakama on Recognition As Women Basketball Best Coach

* Thanks Nigerian contingent for sportsmanship and discipline displayed during the games

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated D’Tigress’ coach, Ms Rena Wakama, on her recognition as the best coach of women’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, put up a spectacular performance at the Olympics, becoming the first African basketball team to play in the quarter-finals at the Olympic Games.

The president, in a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, stated that the recognition of Ms. Wakama, 32, by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), further confirmed her well-established leadership qualities and dedication to excellence.

President Tinubu commended the team, the coach and all those who played a part in the unprecedented feat at the Olympics, enjoining them not to relent or become crestfallen, but remain resilient and determined for greatness.

The president affirmed that winning trophies and medals is the ultimate goal in competitive sports, but nothing trumps the place of good sportsmanship, discipline and sacrifice shown by all those who held the Nigerian flag at the Olympic Games.

President Tinubu also thanked the Nigerian contingent and wishes them success in their respective endeavours.