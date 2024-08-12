MSF Report: Malnutrition Surged by 120% in Bauchi in Six Months

Arthur Eriye

A report by Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), has revealed an extraordinary surge in severe malnutrition cases in Bauchi State, recording 23,000 cases between January and June this year—a staggering 120 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The organisation also noted a 40 per cent increase in overall malnutrition across the country, warning that without immediate intervention, the situation could become disastrous.

MSF’s medical coordinator, Thierry Boyom, highlighted that while poverty remains a primary driver of malnutrition, other factors are exacerbating the crisis.

“From the feedback we received, many people are struggling with the significant increase in food prices compared to last year, making it difficult for them to afford three meals a day,” Boyom explained.

He also cited the lack of access to healthcare and clean water, poorly functioning health facilities due to inadequate supplies, poor infant-feeding practices, and low vaccination coverage, particularly in Bauchi, as significant contributors to the crisis. Diseases like measles, which thrive in low-vaccination areas, are a major factor in worsening malnutrition.

MSF has been actively responding to the malnutrition crisis in Bauchi since 2022, but the situation is overwhelming the organization’s resources. Their treatment centers and personnel are stretched thin as they struggle to accommodate more sick children.

Nigeria faces one of the highest burdens of growth-stunted children globally, with malnutrition being the direct or underlying cause of 45 per cent of all deaths in children under the age of 5, according to UNICEF.

The country’s ongoing conflict with armed gangs, who often kidnap farmers and disrupt food production, coupled with general insecurity and rising food prices, has further hindered vulnerable populations from accessing adequate nutrition. The situation is particularly dire during July and August, known as the peak of the lean season, when food from previous harvests runs out.

Bauchi State’s Nutrition Officer, Abubakar Saleh, stated that authorities are working to reduce the number of malnourished children through various initiatives.

These include scaling up micronutrient supplementation for pregnant mothers to prevent malnutrition from the womb, interventions supported by USAID-Ukraine for managing severe acute malnutrition, and maternal, newborn, and child health campaigns that screen children for malnutrition.

In a bid to bridge gaps in healthcare access, MSF recently launched a community-based intervention called Integrated Community Case Management in eight villages, training local women to detect and manage malnutrition early.

“They were trained to identify malnutrition, recognize signs of severity or medical complications, and manage simple cases of malnutrition on the spot,” Boyom said. “Additionally, they were trained to manage malaria.”

Despite these efforts, Boyom stressed that unless insecurity is addressed and more funding is allocated to support the vulnerable, many more children will continue to struggle for survival.