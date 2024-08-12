FRSC Addresses National Driver’s Licences Delay

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has responded to a media publication regarding the delay in issuing national driver’s licences across the country.

Corps Public Education and Strategic Communication Officer (CPESCO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Ogungbemide, who applauded the media platform for its watchdog role, said it was pertinent to correct some of the misconceptions conveyed in the publication.

This, he said, was to avert misleading the general public on what had actually hampered the smooth production of the National Driver’s Licence.

“The attention of the FRSC has been adequately drawn to an article published by today(yesterday) 11 August.

“To state the obvious fact and correct the misinformation stated in the above-quoted article, it is pertinent to say that at no time did the FRSC blame anyone in the tripartite regarding the driver’s licence issue.

“This is because the Corps does not believe in apportioning blame, but is keenly interested in getting the system to work for quality service delivery and customer satisfaction,” he said.

Ogungbemide said the entire processes surrounding the production of the national driver’s licence were delicate.

This, he said, was due to the intelligence and data-gathering ability of the scheme, adding that the Corps had to subject the entire system to a comprehensive overhaul.

He said, however, the efforts needed time to be brought to perfection.

“On assumption of office in May 2024, one of the priority areas the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, committed his administrative energy to, was the total revamp of the national driver’s licence production.

To nip the problem in the bud, he visited the production plant to have an on-the-spot assessment of the issues militating against the smooth flow of production.

“Aftermath of that visit revived the system and brought the plant up to speed.”

He said that the identified issues were decisively dealt with, fixed and production resumed in full force, pursuant to his directive for the plant to commence 24-hour production.

“Due to that intervention, the Corps can categorically state that every issue affecting the smooth running of the plant is being resolved.

“As at today, over 189,256 licences have been produced and are awaiting collection at various State Boards of Internal Revenue across the country,” he said.

Ogungbemide quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal as reassuring that, in line with his policy thrust, the integrity of the licence process would be upheld at all times to sustain international acceptability.

He admonished applicants awaiting their licences to proceed to their respective states for collection as the Corps continue its quest to clear the backlog.