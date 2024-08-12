  • Monday, 12th August, 2024

FCMB, FMO Seek Agricultural Solutions with Agritech Hackathon

Business | 4 hours ago

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) are joining forces to ignite innovation in Nigeria’s agricultural sector through an Agritech Hackathon and Venture Building programme. The initiative, delivered by Heave Ventures, invites startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators to develop solutions for challenges like credit access, infrastructure, and food security.

The programme includes a 48-hour hackathon, a 4-week venture-building residency, and a stakeholder conference. Winners will receive up to ₦23 million in prizes and further exposure to growth opportunities. Applications for the programme are now open at on.fcmb.com/AgricTech-Hackathon and will run from August 5 to September 5.  Commenting on the programme, FCMB’s Divisional Head, Agribusiness & Non-Oil Exports, Mr Kudzai Gumunyu, said: “This initiative aims to address the perennial pain points in Nigeria and Africa’s agribusiness ecosystems, transforming them into monetised opportunities for innovators. We are indeed excited to partner with FMO and Heave Ventures to organise the Agritech Hackathon and Venture Building programme.”

Technical Assistance Manager at FMO, Martine Sanders, added: “FMO is thrilled to partner with FCMB on this Agritech Hackathon and Venture Building programme. By empowering early-stage companies through business development services and funding, we aim to foster innovative ideas that address key challenges in the agriculture space, a strategic sector in Nigeria. This initiative is vital for unlocking finance for MSMEs, promoting sustainable growth, and strengthening the ecosystem. This perfectly aligns with the objectives of NASIRA, the portfolio guarantee and technical assistance programme under which FMO and FCMB have partnered, which is funded by the European Commission.”

