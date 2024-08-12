Ekuma: Technology Empowers Marginalised Communities for Better Livelihoods

In this interview, the Managing Director of Genesys Tech Hub, Olamiposi Ekuma, shares her commitment to harnessing technology’s potential to address local and global challenges. Nosa Alekhuogie presents the excerpts:

What inspired the creation of the Genesys Startup Boost, and how has it evolved since its inception?

The Genesys Startup Boost was created to bridge the gap between innovative ideas and the practical skills needed to turn those ideas into reality. We noticed that many young entrepreneurs had great concepts but lacked the support to develop, launch, and scale their solutions. This program was designed to offer mentorship, resources, and a supportive community to guide these startups from their early stages to market entry. Over time, the program has grown to include a more structured mentorship process, collaborations with industry leaders, and expanded access to a broader network of investors and partners.

What are the key challenges you have faced in empowering young Nigerians with digital skills, and how have you overcome them?

One of the major challenges has been access to essential resources like laptops and reliable internet. Many young Nigerians are eager to learn but lack the necessary tools. I recall launching a campaign to collect used laptops from affluent kids who had more than one and then distributing them to underprivileged learners. Regarding internet access, we have had to provide stipends to help participants purchase internet bundles for our main learning programmes. Limited access to the internet not only restricts learning but also cuts young people off from discovering the vast opportunities, trends, and global advancements they could tap into to solve pressing problems.

Another challenge is the gap in foundational skills, which requires us to tailor our training programs to begin with basic digital literacy before progressing to more advanced topics. I remember working on a project in Ebonyi where one participant did not even know how to use a mouse. It is a humorous moment, but it highlights a real issue. While planning TxE, I had to engage in extensive mobilisation and pre-summit activities to ensure participants had a basic understanding of the concepts, so they could fully engage in the discussions. A tiered learning approach has also proven effective, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their starting point, can progress through our programs.

How do you identify the local challenges that your programs aim to address?

Identifying local challenges begins with directly engaging the communities we aim to serve. Many of the skills development initiatives I have designed stem from either accessing opportunities or struggling to find qualified candidates for available roles. While it is often said that there are no jobs, the reality is that jobs exist, but there is a shortage of skilled talent. I believe that with the right skills and mindset, we can create even more opportunities.

When I started my journey in Enugu, it felt like anyone who became proficient in tech had to move to bigger cities like Lagos for two reasons: to find work and to access mentorship, learning resources, and opportunities for growth. My mentor, Mr. Kingsley Eze, the founder of Genesys and a native of Enugu, was determined to establish a hub of innovation and learning right in the heart of Enugu. We realised we could not only become a talent factory but also drive economic growth within the state through innovation. We have come a long way since we started in 2016.

Can you discuss the mentorship process in the Genesys Startup Boost and how it helps budding entrepreneurs scale their solutions?

The process is highly personalised and hands-on. We match each startup with seasoned mentors who have expertise in relevant industries. These mentors guide the startups through every step, from product development to market strategy and scaling operations. Our approach allows founders to implement action items, and then return with the results for further refinement. What sets our mentorship apart is its emphasis on practical, actionable advice. Mentors help participants set realistic milestones, troubleshoot challenges, and connect with potential partners or customers. This ongoing support is essential in helping startups refine their products, pivot when needed, and scale their solutions to meet market demands.

Additionally, we include an investment readiness component. Once the founders have refined their solutions, they are introduced to potential investors, preparing them to secure the funding needed to grow their businesses.

How do you ensure that the digital entrepreneurial skills imparted are aligned with the needs of the local market and sustainable development goals?

Since we provide talent to both local and international businesses, we stay attuned to the evolving needs of the industry through ongoing consultations with industry experts, employers, and alumni who are now working across various sectors. By aligning our curriculum with these insights, we ensure that the skills we teach remain relevant and in demand. We also place a strong emphasis on entrepreneurship that tackles local challenges, such as access to healthcare, education, and clean energy. This approach ensures that our graduates are not only employable but also prepared to contribute to sustainable development within their communities.

How do you stay ahead of the curve regarding technology trends and innovations to effectively empower young Nigerians?

I like to say that innovation is inherently local. In our training, we emphasise the importance of identifying local problems and developing solutions tailored to those challenges. We encourage our participants to view technology primarily as a tool for problem-solving and for scaling the impact of those solutions. We also foster a culture of experimentation, questioning the status quo, open communication, and idea-sharing, elements I consider essential to the innovation process. To stay current with trends, I see myself as a lifelong learner and an avid reader. I actively engage in conversations at various levels, both locally and internationally, because you cannot learn what you do not know unless you listen to those who do. Additionally, I am involved in several global networks and communities of thought leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurial support organisations (ESOs), which provide me with access to a wealth of information and insights.

What were some of the most impactful initiatives you led at TxE Africa, and what were the outcomes?

One of the most impactful initiatives at TxE Africa was creating a large-scale tech community that brought together over 22,000 African youths. We developed and implemented more than 20 skill development programs in areas like software engineering, data analysis, digital marketing, business analysis, and product design. These programs not only equipped participants with in-demand skills but also provided them with scholarships, laptops, mentorship, and career development opportunities. We also successfully organised Nigeria’s largest tech summit for two consecutive years, fostering collaboration between young tech talents and industry leaders and driving innovation and growth in the African tech ecosystem. The first summit saw over 28,000 registrations, while the second had over 30,000. One of the key takeaways from this experience is the immense hunger for opportunities among Nigerian youths. Although the summit was held in Enugu, participants came from all over the country. I recall a young attendee from Sokoto who began his journey two days early just to make it on time. Many attendees were eager for the chance to win laptops, as they had been learning for some time but lacked access to these essential tools. Witnessing their determination and enthusiasm to learn more about tech and how to get started was a life-changing experience for me.

What are your plans for the future, considering the several projects you have?

Since my work at Genesys, I have expanded my focus and am now leading a $7 million project aimed at scaling access to education in Africa by funding and supporting innovators tackling educational challenges. The greatest need now is the opportunity to amplify the impact we have designed over the past few years. Looking ahead, my vision is to broaden our reach across Africa, scaling our training programs to empower more young women and youth. We are also forging partnerships with international organisations and tech companies to bring global opportunities to our participants. Another key focus will be enhancing support for startups through improved incubation and acceleration programs. We aim to build a stronger ecosystem that not only nurtures early-stage startups but also helps them scale and access international markets. Additionally, we are exploring ways to integrate cutting-edge technologies, like artificial intelligence and machine learning, into our curriculum to ensure participants stay at the forefront of innovation.

How do you envision the role of technology in addressing future local and global challenges?

I believe technology will become increasingly vital in addressing both local and global challenges. From enhancing access to education and healthcare to driving economic growth and combating climate change, technology offers the potential to develop scalable solutions with far-reaching impacts. Locally, I see technology as a powerful tool to empower marginalised communities by providing them with the skills and opportunities needed to improve their livelihoods. On a global scale, I envision technology fostering greater collaboration and knowledge-sharing across borders, enabling us to more effectively address shared challenges.

However, for technology to truly realise its potential, it must be both accessible and inclusive. That is why I am committed to ensuring our programs continue to bridge the digital divide and equip young people with the skills necessary to contribute to a more equitable and sustainable future.

What advice would you give young leaders who aspire to make a significant impact in technology and community development?

My advice to young leaders is to remain curious, be resilient, and always prioritise the needs of the community in your efforts. The tech landscape is constantly changing, so it is essential to stay informed and be ready to adapt your strategies as new challenges and opportunities emerge. Building a strong network is equally important. Surround yourself with mentors, peers, and collaborators who can provide guidance, support, and diverse perspectives. Do not shy away from taking risks and learning from failures—they often offer the most valuable lessons.

Lastly, remember that impact goes beyond just creating innovative solutions. It is about making sure these solutions are accessible, sustainable, and genuinely meet the needs of the communities you serve. Stay true to your values and let your passion for making a difference drive your work.