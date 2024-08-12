Chinese Firm Indicates Interest in $50m Tin Exploitation in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

A Chinese firm, Nizhong Mining Company, yesterday indicated interest in investing $50million in tin exploitation and processing in Agwada, Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Chairman of Nizhong Mining Company, Mr. He-Ruchui, discussed this when he led the management of the firm on a courtesy visit to the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, at the Government House in Lafia.

The company’s chairman told Governor Sule that Nizhong Mining Company would explore and be involved in the exploitation of other solid minerals such as Lithium in the Agwada area.

He added that they have secured their cadastral licence as well as consent letter from the federal government and the host community to that effect.

The chairman of the Nizhong Mining Company equally declared the donation of1,200 bags of rice to the state government for onward distribution to community members.

He stated that their company was ready to roll out different social responsibility programmes in education and healthcare facilities and services that have direct benefits to the people as they take off exploitation of minerals in the state.

In his response, Governor Sule appreciated the management of Nizhong Mining Company for the visit and for acquainting him with their investment plans as well as what they intend to do in the area of cooperate social responsibility.

The governor enjoined the management team to seek audience with the state Commissioner of Environment and National Resources to work out necessary modalities that would make their mining processes easy in conformity with extant laws of the land.

He assured them that in as much as they would work according to the state government stipulations on CSR and land reclamation policies, they will not have problem doing business in the state.

Sule equally thanked the company for the donation of 1,200 bags of rice and assured them that soon the state government would be distributing rice across the state and that the one they donated would be taking to the catchment villages around their mining site in Agwada so that the communities would feel their presence positively.