Tinubu Celebrates Ex-NBA President, Augustine Alegeh, at 60

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Augustine Alegeh, as he clocked 60 on August 10, 2024.

The president in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale,

rejoiced with the learned silk and chartered arbitrator, who has devoted his career to upholding justice and serving the people through the instrumentality of the law.

President Tinubu commended the senior advocate for distinguishing himself as a quintessential lawyer and enjoined him to continue to be an unimpeachable voice for justice in society.

He wished the former NBA President good health and strength to continue to excel in his service to God and humanity.