The Raid of NLC Secretariat

The gestapo style with which heavily armed policemen last Wednesday night invaded the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) headquarters in Abuja, commonly known as Labour House, is a sign of emerging dictatorship in the country.

During the raid, policemen were said to have ransacked both the second and 10th floors where they carted away some documents.

The action came on the heels of the union’s condemnation of the administration’s handling of the hunger protest.

Recall that the NLC had last Saturday strongly condemned the high-handed manner that security agents treated protesters in many parts of the country, alleging that it was shocked that over 40 protesters were suspected to have been killed in just two days.

In a statement titled: ‘Stop this Massacre’, the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, threatened that Organised Labour might be forced to declare an industrial action to protect innocent citizens if the wanton destruction of human lives by the police continued.

Though the reason for the raid has not been revealed, it clearly reminded Nigerians how Ajaero was in December last year, seriously beaten and detained in Imo State when the NLC enforced an industrial action in the state.

The police authorities did not take action against Ajaero’s attackers until the organised labour picketed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and further threatened a nationwide strike unless police authorities fish out the officers involved in the shameful conduct.

That was when the Inspector General of Police (IG) ordered “investigation” into the incident and promised that “appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation”.

Till date, nothing has been heard on the matter just like other investigations police had launched.

Last Wednesday’s action of the security personnel is not only condemnable, but a clear reminder of the days of military regimes. It portrays the federal government as being dictatorial, tyrannical and intolerant of criticisms.

This is why the federal government needs to be warned that the asphyxiation of the public space and channels for constructive engagement, dialogue and negotiations in light of the excruciating difficulties that Nigerians are going through right now would only make matters worse.

The federal government and its agents should retrace their steps.