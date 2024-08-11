Team USA Stop Brazil, Win Fifth Women’s Football Gold

The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) emerged as champions of the women’s Olympic football for the fifth time in 2024 yesterday after defeating Brazil 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.

Swanson scored the decisive goal in a tight contest to secure the Americans’ astonishing fifth gold, in what was her 100th appearance for her nation, with legendary forward Megan Rapinoeand Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise watching on from the stands.

Brazil took the silver for the third time in their history after 2004 and Beijing in 2008.

Germany won the battle with the Europeans earlier on Friday, beating Spain 1-0 to the bronze medal thanks to a Second-half penalty.

The first half was very much a tale of both goalkeepers keeping their sides in this tie, with plenty of chances afforded at either end of the pitch.

Ludmila was denied by Alyssa Naeherjust five minutes in, while at the other end, Lorenakept Swanson was at bay.

It looked as though the Seleção had stormed into the lead 15 minutes in when Ludmila thumped an effort past Naeher but it was ultimately pulled up for offside.

Gabi Portilhoaimed to keep on the pressure with a half-volley from just inside the area, but the USA’s stalwart between the sticks pulled off another crucial save to keep things level at the break.

Despite a lacklustre start to the second 45, the U.S. needed just one chance to break the deadlock and it came almost out of nowhere.

Albert picked up the ball in the middle of the park and played a pinpoint pass into the path of Swanson who, one on one, kept her composure to slot it home with 57 minutes on the clock.

It was at this point Brazil turned to their bench – to Marta.

The 38-year-old looked to orchestrate clear-cut chances for her side, but Brazil just couldn’t find a way past a Naomi Girma-led backline.

Despite their best efforts, the South Americans were subject to an Olympic final defeat against the USWNT for a third time since 2004.

Emma Hayes’side put in a resolute showing across all areas of the pitch, with Naeher standing tall once more to deny a certain equaliser at the death.