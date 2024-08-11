Spotify’s August EQUAL Artist Babalwa M on Her Career, Woman Empowerment

Sensational Amapiano vocalist Babalwa M was recently announced as Spotify’s EQUAL Artist for August. Known for her musical prowess, contributions to the South African music industry, and advocacy for women’s voices in the region, Spotify found her deserving of the EQUAL recognition. The program is dedicated to amplifying the voices of women artists globally, ensuring they receive the recognition and support they deserve.

“We are elated to spotlight Babalwa M as our EQUAL Artist for August,” remarked Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu. “Babalwa’s incredible talent and her dedication to empowering women through her music and advocacy make her an inspiring role model and ideal selection for the EQUAL program this month. Her music not only entertains but also uplifts and unites, reflecting the very essence of what our EQUAL program stands for.”

In a chat with the streaming platform, Babalwa M whose music blends Afro-pop and Amapiano, exploring themes of empowerment, love, and resilience, talks about her career and what the recognition means for her.

She described her entry into the music scene as unorthodox, starting as a fun experiment during the Covid-19 lockdown. Although her partner, a producer, didn’t even know she could sing, the experience revealed music as her true calling. The positive public reception to her music confirmed she was on the right path. Music has since become a central part of her life, offering fulfilment and a way to share her stories. Her only regret is not starting sooner, as she now can’t imagine life without it.

She expressed her thoughts on succeeding in a male-dominated industry.

“For centuries, women have been fighting for their rights and creating spaces to thrive, often surpassing the standards set by men. I am the Babalwa M my supporters know and love today because of those trailblazers who fought for our place in this world, allowing me to be a successful, career-driven woman. I embrace the idea of owning my space without concern for who might be ahead of me,” she said.

A multi-award-winning musician and songwriter, Babalwa M reveals that she draws inspiration from personal experiences and societal issues. Her versatile style has led to collaborations with international artists, allowing her to blend her sound for a global audience. This has significantly amplified her influence and expanded her reach.

“My mission is to hold the door open for other women, allowing for an environment where we no longer view it as men versus women but as an open industry that lets everyone live and work together in fairness and collaboration.”

Babalwa M also disclosed that she is a huge fan of Kwaito music. According to her, being an Amapiano artist, or any artist within a specific genre, can lead to being boxed in, with people assuming she only focuses on that genre. “However, the music I listen to constantly inspires me to explore and create new sounds. I love diving into what other artists have to offer.”

While she admires South African music icons like Mdu and Lebo Mathosa, she also draws inspiration from international artists like Doja Cat and Billie Eilish.