Protests: NLC Calls on Tinubu to Convene Stakeholders’ Dialogue to Address Current Crisis 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Worried by the recent unrest and hunger protests across the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to convene an inclusive stakeholders’ conclave to discuss the pressing issues confronting Nigeria.

It condemned the alleged move by government to frame up innocent citizens on trumped up charges, adding that the administration maybe unwittingly courting dictatorship.

In a communiqué issued at the end its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Saturday, NLC said that the president needs to hold national dialogue to discuss the pressing issues confronting Nigeria and chart a path forward by addressing the root causes of the current unrest.

“The NEC calls on the government to convene an inclusive stakeholders’ conclave to discuss the pressing issues confronting Nigeria and chart a path forward that addresses the root causes of the current unrest—hunger, poverty, inflation, insecurity and widespread dissatisfaction with government policies.

“The NEC calls on the government to stop the blame game and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the nation’s challenges,” it said.

The communiqué signed by NLC President Joe Ajaero further urged the Federal Government to stop the harassment of those holding opposing ideology.

“We must understand that this is not the first protest in Nigeria and would not be the last.

“NEC wonders why this administration is criminalizing protest and have renewed clampdown on Marxists, socialists and those who hold different shades of leftist ideologies as if courting a neo-liberal dictatorship,” it said.

The labour movement also urged President Tinubu to take decisive action to address the systemic issues of profligacy, waste and mismanagement that have exacerbated the suffering of the Nigerian people.

According to Labour, government must listen to the voices of reason, embrace truth and pursue a holistic overhaul of its policies.

It said that the government should distance itself from divisive rhetoric and instead promote national unity and the restructuring.

NLC further demanded an immediate apology from the police and the Federal Government for what it described as “unwarranted invasion and desecration of the headquarters of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)”.

While calling for a forensic security audit of its headquarters to ascertain its safety and continued suitability for the use of workers, NLC directed a temporary cessation of the use of its headquarters to mitigate every unforeseen disaster that may have been intended.

The labour union said it believed that the invasion of its headquarters by the police was a deliberate provocation by the government and as such would not allow itself to act out of anger but to exercise caution for the greater sake of our nation.

It reaffirmed its commitment to defending the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers, insisting that it will not hesitate to take all necessary actions to ensure their safety and well-being.

While reviewing the recent civil protests, NLC condemned the killing of innocent protesters who were peacefully expressing their grievances against the harsh policies of the government.

It urged government to declare a national day of mourning for those who lost their lives and properties during the protests.

Additionally, it said that all security agencies responsible for the tragic deaths must be held accountable, especially the police.

“We demand immediate release of all detainees and trade unionists arrested either in their homes or relaxation joints,” it said.