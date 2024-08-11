  • Sunday, 11th August, 2024

Plateau Relaxes Curfew after Violent Protests

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

The Plateau State Government has decided to relax the curfew imposed on the Jos-Bukuru metropolis. 

A statement from the government said that from yesterday, August 10, residents are permitted to carry out their lawful activities between the hours of 10:00 am and 6:00 pm daily until further notice.

According to the statement signed by the spokesman for Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, Mr. Gyang Bere, the governorauthorised the decision after consultations with security agencies. The adjustment is aimed at allowing citizens to continue their economic activities while maintaining public order.

 The governor also extended his gratitude to the people of Plateau State for their steadfast patriotism and cooperation during these challenging times.

While praising the security personnel for their dedication and commitment to enforcing the curfew, the Governor urged all residents to continue working closely with security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property, as well as to contribute to the ongoing efforts to build a united and prosperous state.

