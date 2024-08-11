Ndume is Born Again

Politics, what a terrifying game. A smiling friend can turn into the most bare-faced adversary. What else, if not this fact, can the story of Senator Ali Ndume, representative of Borno South, teach readers?

The rumours are true. Senator Ndume, once a vocal critic of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, has publicly apologised to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ndume’s apology came during a meeting with the party’s National Working Committee in Abuja and marked a significant shift from his recent stance, where he had openly criticised the president’s policies.

Ndume previously claimed that President Tinubu was being manipulated by unseen forces at the Presidential Villa. He expressed frustration over the lack of direct access to the president for well-meaning discussions. These criticisms led to tension within the APC and even got him thrown out of his office as Senate Chief Whip.

Ndume has now returned to the party and acknowledged his mistake in not consulting the party before voicing his concerns. He emphasised that his actions were motivated by patriotism and a desire to see Nigeria prosper, and so, any other time he is moved by the plight of the common people, he will first consult the party before standing for them.

Ndume went on to explain that despite his criticisms, his intentions were not to insult the president or undermine the APC. Instead, they were only supposed to highlight genuine issues affecting the country. Those issues are now resolved, so everybody can go back to being happy again.

Of course, the APC was very satisfied with Ndume’s apology. They even expressed their intention to inform the Senate about the resolution of the issue, so it is highly possible that Ndume will be restored to his position as Chief Whip.

Critics have much to say about the senator’s decision. The most pessimistic wonder if his previous outcry was a true act of patriotism or merely a strategic move within the political landscape. Only Ndume knows, but time will reveal the depth of his convictions.