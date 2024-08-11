N’Assembly Commits to Creating Conducive Environment for Youths

The National Assembly has reiterated its commitment to enacting relevant laws that would make the country conducive for the youth to remain and contribute to national development.

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja at the 2024 Conference & 6th National Discourse organised by the Companion.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that it is an association of Muslim men in businesses and other professions.

The theme of the conference was: ‘Between Patriotism & Self-Preservation Dilemma of the Nigerian Youth: Challenges at Home, Uncertainties Abroad’.

He said the theme of the conference aptly captured the ethical dilemmas confronting the Nigerian youth, whose skewed mindset was not allowing them to appreciate the value and true essence of being proudly Nigerians.

Barau, who is the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, said both the legislature and the executive arms of government were working together to create opportunities for the youth to reach the zenith of their potential in life.

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to reiterate that the 10th National Assembly under our great leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio is committed to enacting relevant laws that will make Nigeria conducive for our youth.

”This is to ensure that they (youths) remain here and contribute to national development.

“I will also ensure that given my position as the first Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, we shall have seamless legislation that will promote the socio-economic well-being of the people of our sub-region, especially the youth.”

Barau commended the organisers of the conference for creating such an auspicious platform for sharing ideas that would advance the course of national values and development.

He said, ” You couldn’t have targeted a better segment of our society than the Youth, who are leaders of today and tomorrow.

”This is because of their enormous talents, energy, creativity, courage, industry, and dedication to whatever they believe in.”

On his part, the Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Wisdom, said President Bola Tinubu was doing everything possible to provide a conducive environment for every citizen to thrive.

He also said that Tinubu’s administration had initiated many programmes aimed at creating opportunities for the youth to be gainfully engaged.