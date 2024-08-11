Kola Adesina at 60: Celebrating the Subtle But Effective Leader

Tribute

Adebola Williams





A few days ago, someone asked me to mention the top five most influential mentors in my life, I didn’t bat an eyelid when I mentioned Sir K as one of them.

One trait that all my mentors share is an enviable work ethic. They behave as though they have nothing but God and hard work. Privileges, networks and accolades are secondary to them. The work and the goal always come first. Sir K sees hard work as the true test of mettle. His story of grace to grace from Shomolu to the boardroom resonates deeply with my journey from Surulere and I have been privileged to glean from his incredible well of wisdom.

His work as an executive director at the Sahara Group has helped to position the multinational conglomerate as a market leader in the fossil and renewable energies industry. His impact is felt in Nigeria, where he advises on the boards of several influential companies including the largest power distribution business and the largest thermal plant in the region, serving thirty million homes and businesses in Nigeria alone. He also believes in knowledge sharing and routinely accepts opportunities to share his experience on energy-related issues with industry leaders. Sir K has leveraged years of experience in management and business diplomacy and his Harvard and Wharton degrees to help governments across Africa devise innovative solutions to the continent’s energy problems. His contributions to the development of Nigeria’s contemporary economy are inimitable, and he demonstrates his belief in the potential of our young talent by facilitating the employment of 1,000 engineers across different functions across his organisations.

During his time as the chair of our company’s board of directors, he demonstrated excellent interpersonal skills and offered uncommon wisdom that helped us push our business to new frontiers. He was always available for meetings, punctual with obligations, available to guide in crisis, nurture in private, and promote our cause in public. When I have been at a crossroads in recent years, I have turned to him for his invaluable wisdom and his words have illuminated my path.

When we began planning his 60th birthday, he made it clear, he wanted a small and solemn celebration. It was unexpected, especially for a Nigerian man of his standing. Here, it is expected that at 60, a man should receive tributes and praises that massage his ego and exaggerate his achievements. But not Sir K. He said, “I just want people to celebrate with friends and family, I just want them and also I to have fun. I want it to be a fun night. It’s not about me or my ego. It’s just a night to thank God who has made it all possible by feasting with friends.” Well, he isn’t winning that battle but that’s his desire and it shows the kind of man he is.

Sir K has a special gift of seeing a seed and the tree it can become. Many evenings, I have been invited to his dinner table to break bread with young entrepreneurs, tech, finance, oil and gas CEOs, comedians, and musicians; some upcoming, a few established. He always surrounds himself with young people especially those he can help up the ladder.

Tomorrow at his birthday celebration, the play to be presented is by a young group in his church. When we extensively discussed options, we had many groups with a proven track record to deliver excellent performances. Sir K was emphatic that this group should do it. He said, “I want to give them a chance”. Trusting his discernment, I encouraged the committee to let them audition, and if we were unsatisfied, we would make adjustments.

And boy did they deliver! When I watched the rehearsals, this little-known theatre amazed me, and tomorrow, because of this great man’s belief, they will present before presidents, captains of industry and the high and mighty.

One shy to take the centre stage, one not wanting to compete with God, one who just wants to be. I have walked into several rooms by his side where he insists I am accorded the same honour as he. He is a simple man who prefers subtlety to shows of power.

I remember one evening he had asked me to come with him to an event where he wanted me to meet a president of a country. It was a last-minute decision and he hadn’t had the time to inform the organisers. On getting there, there was a bit of chaos at the door because of the lack of prior notice. The organisers pleaded that he be seated whilst they made accommodations for me. He thanked them but refused to go in. He stood with me until arrangements were made to seat me.

This was a humbling and educational experience for me. A demonstration of the kind of consideration that has made him a friend to presidents. You would be hard-pressed to find a photo of him with a global leader anywhere on the internet, except for the rare occasions when official duties necessitates. But Sir K is a trusted advisor to many global leaders and captains of industry, because he has earned their trust, proven his capacity and shown discretion.

I know this will upset Sir K, but I feel the occasion demands that I break the strict policy of silence he has about his philanthropy and talk about some of the many ways he has given back to his community. Sir K is a quiet doer, not concerned with optics, only impact. I will respect his embargo but I feel compelled to mention that his philanthropy encompasses infrastructural development, humanitarian work, education, access to healthcare, innovation and mentorship. There are thousands of us who are grateful beneficiaries of his limitless potential for charity.

Sir K is a present father to his children Oluwatimilehn, Oluwagbemisoke and Oluwafamimora, and an exemplary husband to Mosunmola, his wife. His devotion to his family and faith is only rivalled by his commitment to corporate excellence. Sir K would always say, “be nothing and God everything”. He never jokes with his prayers at dusk nor his vigils at dawn and plays an active role in his church. Unlike many, he also worships at a local church and supports all their projects. He believes that God is everywhere, but like Elijah, he hears God best where there is less noise. With national honours to his name and global recognition, I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor.

Today I thank Sir Kola Adesina for giving me unprecedented access to learn from his life, for using his candle to light mine, for holding my hand up as I climb the ladder of life.

Today I doff my hat to a leader, a friend, a nation builder, a mentor, and an exemplary husband and a father.

Happy birthday sir and thank you!

•Williams is the Chairman, AW Network and Founder RED Africa.