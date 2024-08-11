‘Journey to Bloom’ Premieres in Lagos

Entertainment

Stories by Vanessa Obioha





The new teen TV drama series from SKY Girls, a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation initiative, recently premiered at Ikeja City Mall.

Tailored to captivate girls aged 13 to 19, while also appealing to boys, young adults, and parents, the premiere attracted its target audience, all dressed in denim and showcasing their unique style expressions. Notable attendees included CEO of X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko; Senior Consultant, Good Business, Alice Railton; representative of the Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Yemi Ajani; Country Director, SKY Girls Nigeria, Adenike Odutola; and Assistant Coordinator, Adolescent Health, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Wura Adeyemi.

‘Journey to Bloom’ celebrates young female empowerment and personal growth, featuring crucial messaging on behavioural change goals, and sexual and reproductive health.

The series follows a group of teenage girls as they navigate friendships and aspirations. The first two episodes introduced the cast including Tife (Ayomide Boluwatife), Naima (Judith Ushi), Jibs (Isoken Aruede) Yomi (Wonuola Lanre Akinremi), Bibi (Nadia Dutch) (Bibi) and Kunle (Samson Imanah).

The story begins with Tife, a young girl raised by her single mother, starting a new term at the prestigious BHG. There, she encounters other teens but struggles to adapt to her new environment. Tife is intimidated by the wealthy students, particularly Jibs, who bullies her and makes her feel unwelcome in their clique. However, Naima, an aspiring musician, embraces Tife and encourages her to be herself.

‘Journey to Bloom’ also explores themes of financial empowerment, exemplified by Tife’s savings habit. The series plans to address common challenges faced by teenage girls, such as peer pressure, financial struggles, and the journey to self-discovery.

“True to the core values of the SKY Girls community, we aim to create a series that not only entertains but also educates and empowers young people,” said Adenike Odutola, Country Director, SKY Girls Nigeria.

“By showcasing relatable stories and characters, we hope to inspire a generation of confident and informed individuals who can navigate the complexities of growing up with resilience and grace.”

The series is set to air on Africa Magic Family every Saturday at 6:30 pm and on the SKY Girls Initiative YouTube channel.