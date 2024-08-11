  • Sunday, 11th August, 2024

Glo Delights Subscribers with My-G Data Bundles

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

To further give its customers a delightful experience on the network, Globacom has unveiled a new offer, My-G Data Bundles, which gives subscribers the opportunity to access favourite music and entertainment apps online at unbeatable rates.

In a statement released in Lagos yesterday, Globacom said, “My-G Data Bundles are exciting and affordable packages which can be used to browse music and entertainment apps including WhatsApp, Tiktok, Snap Chat, BoomPlay, Audiomack, Instagram and GloTV”, adding that all Glo customers are eligible to enjoy the offering.

Under My-G Data Bundles, subscribers who opt for the N100 plan, which is valid for one day, will receive 400MB and one-hour extra data. Those who subscribe to the N300 plan will receive 1GB and extra one-hour data to browse, with 3 days’ validity. Also, a N500 subscription which comes with 7 days’ validity will give the customer 1.5GB and an hour extra data, while 3.5GB plus extra one hour data goes to a customer who goes for the N1,000 plan which is valid for 30 days. The one-hour extra data can be used on WhatsApp, Tiktok, Snap Chat, BoomPlay, Audiomack, Instagram and GloTV.

It explained that subscribers on My-G Data plan without any other special data plan will be able to access WhatsApp, Tiktok, Snap Chat, BoomPlay, Audiomack, Instagram and GloTV.

Globacom stated that subscribers will be able to auto-renew the My-G Data Bundles when they have sufficient balance while unused data will be rolled over.

‘Subscription will be auto renewed on the day of expiry as long as they have enough airtime, but they will receive a notification message before renewal and after renewal if they opt for Auto-renewal, while subscribing to the plan”, the company added.

On how to enjoy the offer, Globacom said customers are to dial *312# and go to My-G Data Bundles to subscribe to the package, adding that the plan can be gifted or shared with family, friends and loved ones.

