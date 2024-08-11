Fragile Life: Tragic Loss for Yobe’s Deputy Governor

Life is fragile, this much is true. In a heartbreaking incident, the Deputy Governor of Yobe State, Hon Idi Barde Gubana, has lost his 10-year-old grandson, Lawan Ahmad. According to reports, the young boy sustained a third-degree burn after accidentally spilling hot water on himself. Despite being rushed to the University Teaching Hospital Damaturu for immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

The tragic event has cast a pall over the Gubana household and the wider Yobe community. The funeral prayer, which was led by the Chief Imam of Yobe mosque, Ustas Hudu Mohammed Yusuf, took place at the deputy governor’s residence. The ceremony saw the attendance of prominent figures, including members of the state House of Assembly, traditional rulers, and thousands of sympathisers.

Hon. Gubana is a respected Karai-Karai politician and has had a notable career marked by his service in various capacities. Born in 1960, he has held the traditional title of Waziri of Fune Emirate and has been a key figure in the state’s political landscape. His political journey began in 1997, culminating in his election as deputy governor in 2019.

The pain of losing a grandchild is immeasurable, especially one as young as Lawan. The special adviser to the deputy governor on religious affairs, alongside several religious leaders, offered prayers for Allah to grant the young boy rest. Clearly, this loss has deeply affected not only the family but also the entire community who mourn with them.

The story of Lawan is a harsh reminder of the fragility of life. It is about the profound impact of unexpected tragedies. Nevertheless, in mourning his loss, the community also celebrates the strength and perseverance of a leader who has navigated both personal and professional challenges. Indeed, this sorrowful chapter in the deputy governor’s life adds a poignant layer to his storied career.