Finally, PDP’s Hammer Falls on Samuel Ortom

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, seems to have started paying for his role in weakening the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which contributed to the party losing the state under his watch.

Many political analysts are of the view that his recent suspension from the PDP by the state chapter of the party was due to his inability to install a successor after weakening the PDP with other members of the G-5 governors.

According to them, if Ortom had installed a successor like former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, the party in the state would not have suspended him.

Only Ortom and former Governor of Abia State, Okezie Okpeazu are members of the G-5 that could not produce successors.

In a statement issued recently, the Secretary of the PDP in Benue State, Joseph Nyam, alleged that during the Ward Congresses held on the July 27, 2024, the former governor led and abetted the snatching of election materials, resulting in the non-conduct of the congresses at Buruku, Gboko, Ushongo, Guma, Tarka, Rwande, and Ohimini LGAs.

Ortom was suspended for one month in the first instance, and recommended to the State Disciplinary Committee for further actions.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Ortom was one of the five governors of the PDP who formed the G-5 and weakened the PDP by working against the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

Other members of the G5 were Wike, Ugwuanyi, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Ikpeazu.

The G-5 members were led by Wike, who became disgruntled after he lost the presidential and vice-presidential tickets of the party to Atiku and former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, respectively.

Ortom had recently called on Benue PDP to vote for APC in the 2027 presidential election.

Unfortunately for him, he could not retain control the PDP structure in the state after losing the state to the APC, unlike Wike, Makinde and Ugwuanyi whose loyalists are effectively controlling the PDP in their states.

Many analysts believe he is paying for contributing to the weakening of a major opposition party, which is supposed to check the excesses of the ruling party and prevent the country from sliding into tyranny and dictatorship.