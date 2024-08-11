Dogara: Gov Bala Mohammed Turned against Tinubu after President Saved Him from Election Petitions

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has berated Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed for making a sudden U-turn on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dogara claimed that after allegedly rigging his way into office, Governor Mohammed sought Tinubu’s help to avoid legal trouble while singing the president’s praises at the time.



He, however, said just months later, the governor has now labelled Tinubu as “inept, incompetent, and incapable of running Nigeria.”

Governor Mohammed had criticised the president’s policies, saying they were inflicting hardship on the people.

But reacting to the governor’s outburst in a statement entitled: ‘On Governor Bala Mohammed’s Latest Tirade and Truculent Buffoonery,’ the former Speaker stated that the governor’s recent utterances were uncalled for and unnecessary.



His words: “To buttress the point being made, when Governor Bala Mohammed was in court after rigging himself into office and desperately needed PBAT (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) to save him, he was busy singing his praises to the highest heavens and telling the world how amazing PBAT was, not even minding the fact that he is the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.”

Dogara further stated: “Just months after PBAT saved him, he has turned around to describe the President as ‘now inept, incompetent, and incapable of running Nigeria.’



According to Dogara, the governor also said that he would invite Tinubu “to chair our 2027 presidential campaigns if he continues this way.”

“No doubt, these are trying moments in Nigeria, with lots of nerves in the air and lots of spitting into the political wind. The job of leaders, irrespective of the political tribe they belong to, is to ensure that we bring this crisis to a responsible end by appealing to governments at all levels to scramble to meet some of the legitimate demands of the protesters, most especially hunger and pervasive insecurity in the national interest.”



The former Speaker stressed that “it is certainly not a time to engage in blowing all the dog whistles at once in the irresponsible manner Governor Bala Mohammed did.”

He said: “For me, it didn’t come as a surprise because I had long ago, both in writing and on live TV, denounced him as a thug who speaks in the manner of thugs and understands only the language of thuggery.



“I am penning these lines to further disavow him and to tell those who don’t know that although Gov. Bala Mohammed is one of us, he is not all of us. Bauchi State is home to tested leaders who were not raised like mushrooms and who will not dare speak or operate in a manner that reveals contempt for rules, precedent, order, stability, and national cohesion. But Governor Bala Mohammed does not only do so; he thrives in it.”