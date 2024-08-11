As Bishop Oyedepo Commemorates His Extraordinary Life 

Scriptures say that while men slept, the enemy came and sowed tares. But while the enemy is working, Bishop David Oyedepo is still very much active sowing seeds of faith and excellence. And the enemy can only stare from a distance. Thus, with a few weeks to go before he is 70 years old, the world is winding its gears to celebrate him.

Bishop, as he is fondly called, is most commonly labelled a Nigerian preacher and the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International. This is not the only thing he is known for, but his ministry spans over 300 cities in Nigeria and numerous countries worldwide.

Among Bishop’s numerous feats, three accomplishments stand out in the public eye. The first is his pioneering of the Christian charismatic movement in Africa, an unprecedented feat at the time. He went on to establish the first 50,000-seat church auditorium, Faith Tabernacle, in Canaanland, Ota, something that was unheard of in Nigeria until he did it.

The second is about Bishop’s trailblazing zest in education. He founded the super institutions known as Covenant University and Landmark University, which, under his guidance, have become leading educational centres in Nigeria. These two, alone, have set new standards and prepared many young minds for global challenges.

The third awesome thing about Bishop is the construction of the Faith Tabernacle in just 12 months, debt-free. When he started, he declared that it was a demonstration of faith. Through it all, it remained so. While many cannot understand how church building changes lives, the simple truth is that Bishop’s remarkable vision and leadership have inspired countless others to pursue bold and ambitious goals.

Moreover, the man’s achievements extend beyond spiritual leadership. He is a prolific author and publisher, with more than 70 titles to his name, reaching millions globally. With his teachings consistently transforming countless lives, he is certainly one of the most influential preachers in the globe to emerge from Nigeria.