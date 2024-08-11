  • Sunday, 11th August, 2024

Adeleke Urges Unity among Osun Monarchs

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has urged traditional rulers in the state to strengthen unity among themselves.

Adeleke made the call during the coronation of his wife, Mrs Ngozi Adeleke, as the Erelu Soludero of Erinmo Ijesa.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Tola Faseru, Adeleke praised the Elerinmo of Erinmo Ijesa, Oba Odunayo Ajayi, for bestowing the title upon his wife, describing it as a clear demonstration of affection and respect for his family.

A statement from the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, issued in Osogbo on Saturday, included Adeleke’s remarks: “I must congratulate my dear wife for this honour and the family. This chieftaincy title represents our government’s and the Adeleke family’s ongoing commitment to supporting the people of the state. I thank Kabiyesi for this recognition. It will inspire us to do even more for Osun State.”

Extending his congratulations on the royal father’s coronation anniversary, Adeleke also emphasised the significance of royal institutions, stating: “The contributions of our royal institutions to communal and state development are invaluable. In challenging times, our royal fathers provide essential counsel and moral support, which stabilise governance and promote good administration.”

“Our government will continue to uphold the role of traditional rulers and seek their wisdom. We are committed to delivering the benefits of democracy and improving our people’s lives, while also urging our royal fathers to foster unity within traditional councils.

“We must avoid actions that lead to disunity and fragmentation. A cohesive traditional council will enhance the ability of our royal fathers to influence government policies. The growing signs of division are concerning and threaten the integrity of our traditional institutions.”

