Time to Imprison Someone

It is almost funny, except that it did happen. A fake report suggested that UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, was going to send the far-right rioters to prison cells on the Falklands Islands. They are UK territory, slightly south west of the British isles, actually about 500km from the bottom of South America and certainly not just a days commute away.

This seems like yet another fake news conspiracy item without any credibility but it has gained some support when it was shared by Elon Musk who most people know and many believe although this might puncture his shield of truth.

The post was removed very quickly but many saw it. How many people would have been silly enough to believe it or worse still to use social media to spread stories like this.

The world needs to wake up to how much damage UNsocial media can cause and to not be so gullible.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia