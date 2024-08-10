Shettima: Nigerian Youths Remain Tinubu’s Top Priority

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has stressed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s government to support and empower more Nigerian youths to excel in their chosen vocations.



According to him, the President holds Nigerian youths in high esteem, and his commitment is evident in his appointments and the administration’s policies and initiatives such as the Youth Investment Fund, iDICE Programme, and the National Youth Development Bank, among others.



Shettima, who spoke yesterday when he received in audience the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Wing, led by the party’s National Youth Leader, Mr. Dayo Israel, said, apart from addressing genuine concerns affecting the youths, the administration’s focus on young persons is premised on the trust and confidence the President has in them, stressing that “the youths are the lifeblood of any nation and Mr. President acknowledges this fact.”



“I want to assure you that President Tinubu has the best interests of the youths at heart, and he has demonstrated this in most of the programmes that this administration is doing and has undertaken to do,” he added.

The Vice President further expressed confidence in the ability of the present administration to address all of the concerns raised across different quarters and appealed for more time for the government’s plans and programmes to begin to manifest.



He commended the leadership of the APC Youth Wing for their steadfastness, commitment, and patience, assuring that all the group’s requests would be addressed in due course.



Earlier in his remarks, APC National Youth Leader, Israel thanked the Vice President for his love and commitment to the affairs of young people in the country.

He said the visit to the VP’s office was to express solidarity with the government and inform Shettima of the body’s programmes aimed at productively engaging youths in the country regardless of their socio-political background.



According to him, the APC Youth Wing has developed a four-year strategic plan designed to, among other things, help young Nigerians understand and overcome challenges and harness opportunities across diverse fields within and outside the country.



He listed the Enterprise-Skills Development Training (EDET) Programme; Workplace Readiness and Employability Skills Training Programme (WREST-P); the Progressive Youth Exchange Programme; and the Progressive Youth Leadership Summit, among others, as some of the initiatives underway by the body to engage youths across the country.



Israel also requested the presence of the Vice President at the forthcoming Progressive Youth Leadership Summit with the theme, ‘Shaping the Future We Want: Restiveness, Inclusion, Development, Action’.