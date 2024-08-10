REMEMBERING DEBO AKANDE

Chidi Anya pays tribute to Chief Akande, reknowned legal practitioner

Our dear and revered Chief Debo Akande (CDA) was a legend. I was privileged to work with the Firm, following an introduction by our Uncle, Professor Theo Ogunbiyi sometime in 1990. He was driven by excellence in his endeavors and paid the greatest attention to his appearance. His signature bow tie hardly ever left his neck except on Fridays when he had social engagements to attend. On these occasions the Ibadan High Chief in him came alive particularly when the traditional praise singers reminded him about his rich ancestral roots, the talking drums lounged him into the deep and appeared to sing to him in the language of his forebears. And he launched into his rhythmic and mesmerizing dance steps! He was a joy to behold. He loved his roots!

I remember my first assignment on joining the Firm, being required to read all of the float files to gain an understanding of how the practice drafted its letters and processes. May I add that on the first Monday, upon my assumption of duties in the Firm, I was handed several litigation files of cases coming up that same day at the Lagos High Court, with a mandate to represent the Firm in all of them. Thus began the delicate art of mastering how to balance and juggle simultaneous court room appearances. I recall that when I missed an appearance in one of the matters CDA taught me the importance of knowing which Courts sat at 9am prompt and those that sat a little later and the importance of noting my number on the list for the 9am Courts and start my appearances from these Courts.

Over the years he never missed the opportunity after each appearance with him in Court

(on our drive back to the office) to ask if I had learnt any lessons from the day’s proceedings. He taught me the importance of having the attention of the Court, the respect of the bar and wh

ere possible an ability to entertain the onlookers watching the proceedings. He reminded me on occasion that it was important that one listens to, and observes the Court whilst making submissions, as the Court would always directly or indirectly give some indication of its mood at every given time. CDA in the Court room was always a delight to behold as he was always so thorough and would often make mincemeat of case of the other side during his very formidable and very effective cross examination of witnesses. He promised to write a book on what effective cross examination should entail, it is my belief that his sudden passing, 20 years ago denied us this book that would no doubt have been an advocate’s bible.

May I also share memories of our Clients meetings. He was detailed and thorough. He presided over these meetings with the confidence of one immersed in the knowledge of the law. He would ask very probing questions seeking to get to the root of the issue in dispute. When this was achieved he would then offer his candid opinion on how this matter will be resolved. He had an uncommon ability to simplify or break down weighty issues of the law into basic principles. He had an innate sense of justice and fairness. Cases were not to be won solely on the law; the under lying principles of equity were equally important to him. I remember CDA asking a client with a ” bad case”: ” I guess our instructions is to resolve this matter on the most favourable terms possible, we will not resort to any undue technicalities!” This was quintessential CDA!

When I met my wife whilst working with the Firm, he became an encourager in chief particularly after he discovered that my wife’s father was a member of his esteemed Club 38. When we were to get married, we sought his blessing and asked him to serve as the Chairman of the engagement ceremony which he graciously accepted.

I remember when he summoned me on the eve of his departure to his brand-new office on Igbosere Road. He was so proud that he was reaping the benefits of his years of hard work and devotion to law practice.

May I step back to also mention that he was in every sense a ‘Bar Man’, the affairs of the Nigerian Bar were very dear to his heart. When the Port Harcourt debacle occurred he was particularly unhappy that the Bar appeared to have been dragged in the mud by outside interests.

He was avid boardroom maestro , where his negotiating skills were invaluable, serving on the board of Union Bank , when it’s slogan was “ we set the pace “! He contributed his own quota to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

At our last meeting he was about to embark on a trip, he asked me if I was not interested in joining the inner bar and promised to guide me through the process. He asked that I meet with him upon his return and passed on several files which he assured me would facilitate the process. Alas this scheduled meeting never held, as he was called home whilst on that trip.

We all dearly miss this masterful litigator who imparted to us his great learning as one of the best trial lawyers to come out of this clime.

We wish he was yet around to celebrate his 86th birthday with his signature wit and bonhomie. We might have asked him his view on all current happenings in our clime. I should not fail to mention that it was common knowledge that he was on the shortlist to be appointed Attorney General in an MKO government. How he would have shone in this role!

May light perpetual shine upon him and may the Almighty bountifully bless those he left on these shores.

Anya is a Legal Practitioner