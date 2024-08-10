Power Supply: Abiodun to Fast-track Adelabu’s Meeting with Ogun Industrialists

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has pledged to fast-track a meeting between the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu and industrialists in the state in a bid to tackle the challenge of undersupply of electricity in the state.

Speaking during a visit to the minister, Abiodun canvassed for special attention to Ogun State, being one of the nation’s key industrial clusters.

A statement yesterday by Adelabu’s spokesman, Bolaji Tunji, said the governor also acknowledged the recent working visits of the minister to some power plants and industries in the state.



“As part of my visit, I want to make a special appeal to you for special attention to further enhance power infrastructure and supply to Ogun State, which is a key industrial hub in the country.

“I am aware that since your assumption of duty, you have visited some major industries and Power plants in the state like Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company, Coleman Wires and Cables and Splendor Electric, producer of Porcelain high voltage electric insulators as well as the Olorunsogo NDPHC NIPP Power plant in Papalanto. However, we have a lot more to show you,” he said.



The governor thereafter officially invited the minister to Ogun State to meet with the industrialists in the state and also visit some of the government key initiatives in areas of modern agriculture, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric vehicle projects as well as in renewable energy exploits.

“We would want to invite you to address our industrialists and expatiate on the ministry’s immediate and long-term plan to further boost supply beyond current improvements. Your visit will also enable us to showcase what we have in the state and to further explore areas of collaboration with the ministry”, he said.

The statement further quoted the governor as applauding the minister for the “overwhelmingly noticeable improvements in power supply across the country and the ongoing turnaround being witnessed in the nation’s power sector.”



In his remarks, the minister informed the governor of the $500 million Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA)’s intervention project aimed at strengthening transmission infrastructure along the Lagos–Ogun Industrial corridor, covering the Agbara, Mowe and Shagamu industrial clusters.

“We also have the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) projects, the highlights of which include boosting power transmission infrastructure within and outside the Ogun industrial corridors. Also ongoing are some Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) projects aimed at enhancing power supply to Ogun state,” the minister said.

According to the minister, all these will involve building additional power transmission substations and upgrading existing ones as well as ‘reconductoring’ existing weak high voltage power lines and new extensions for capacity strengthening and expansion.

Adelabu also appealed to the governor to collaborate with the ministry to impress it on gas pipeline operators to improve the pipeline infrastructure passing through the state to boost the pressure quality and quantity of gas supplies to power plants and industries within the state.

He also promised to undertake an official visit to the state soon as requested by the governor to enable him to meet with the industrialists within the corridor to explore possible areas of cooperation and collaboration.