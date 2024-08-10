P-Square: Another Break-up to Make-up? 

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

They only reconvened in 2021, after a long drawn messy disagreement involving family and business. That’s Peter and Paul Okoye, the sensational pop group-twin brothers known as P-square. Peter and Paul have always had their differences as brothers from time.

But an ugly rift in 2016 almost tore their family apart and endangered their brand relevance having displaced their hold on the African music scene. The singers, as P-Square brothers, are one of the most famous music groups in Africa.

At the peak of their career, heavyweight artistes like Dbanj, 2baba, 9ice, and others used to open shows for them. They were the main act, performing after every other headliners in most billed show. In 2017, the P-Square brothers officially disbanded.

Peter would on several interviews call out his elder brother Jude over his involvement in their disagreement. While Paul who always claims to be the arrowhead of the group seemed to stay with Jude, a very messy fight followed on social media for months between both parties.

From Instagram to twitter they dragged each other. Peter Okoye adopted the stage name Mr. P, while Paul Okoye went on with the name Rudeboy. Both brothers embarked on their solo careers and experienced varying degrees of success while adjusting to life apart.

Social media didn’t help matters for them on the role of their elder brother, Jude who managed them. Following their differences that lasted five years after they broke up and went their separate ways, not a few had wished that would be the last of their rifts.

Their reconciliation then followed several failed attempts by high society personalities and individuals to bring them back together, including former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and Aliko Dangote.

Their break-up and make-up as brothers and as P-Square however appear eternal. Or how would one describe it as years after being at war with each other, it brought so much joy to many fans of the singers when they announced that they were back together in 2021.

But just last week, in an interview, Paul Okoye revealed that he has parted ways with his twin brother again.

Paul, known as Rudeboy, also added that his twin brother Peter said he was no longer interested in the group, saying, “Peter sent me a message that he was no longer interested. He told me to my face that he wants to quit.”

He further claimed that Peter requested that they don’t make the split public, a decision he wasn’t comfortable with because of the chances of being labeled a bad person should he choose to reactivate his solo career.

Paul further confessed, among other several issues, that Peter petitioned him and their older brother Jude Okoye at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which invited him in for questioning.

Recounting an incident that happened earlier in the year, which resulted to the current rift, Paul stated, “Something happened this year. I was invited by the EFCC over a petition written against me and my elder brother.

“When I got there, I asked them what happened. They had already printed out the statement of my (bank) account, and they started an investigation. However, one month ago, they called us and our elder brother, and declared us innocent.

“The only difference was our lifestyle. He took us back to a bank statement of 2007 over a $200,000 credit (I got), though we traced his part of the funds to a vehicle he bought. After the truth came out that I was innocent, he still did not apologise.

“I am not speaking up, because I want to bring anybody down. He accused me of selling our (music) catalogue; the same catalogue I wrote 99 per cent of. For now, I just want to continue my thing.”

It is not new that Paul had always claimed instrumental in the P-Square group.

However, in a separate report when contacted, Peter Okoye’s manager and publicist, Emem Ema, on his behalf, responded to his twin brother’s claims.

She said, “He has no comment at this time. When he has something to say, he will do so.”

But shortly after, Peter, who goes solo as Mr. P, shared a classy photo of himself on stage via his Instagram handle, accompanied by a message to his fans, with many aligning with him and his moves.

In the post, he alluded to the phrase ‘diamonds are forever’, suggesting something other than said.

Peter asked his fans to be patient, hinting at an upcoming project or album. “Diamonds, they say are forever… Dear Mr. P’s fans pls be patient”, he wrote.

Meanwhile, when reached, Jude Okoye, their elder brother and former manager, said, “Whatever I have to say about P-Square ended eight years ago in 2016. I have not been involved with P-Square (since then).”

Prior to their recent brouhaha, reports had filtered out in June, 2024 about the music duo Paul and Peter, including Jude being at war again, this time over the embezzlement of their royalties.

According to a report, problem started after Peter approached his twin Paul, and Jude, with a business proposal. The report stated that a company approached Peter to acquire the group’s music catalogue but on one condition: That the brothers had to show the (back-end), statement of account of royalties received over the years from 2007, to enable them evaluate appropriately what would be paid to them for the catalogue comprising all their works over the years.

When the company demanded back-end access to the group’s royalties, it was discovered that Jude had allegedly been embezzling the duo’s money through a shell company. In the same report, Jude Okoye’s wife, Ifeoma, was alleged to be the director of the shell company.

The report stated that Northside entertainment was the company registered by Peter and Paul, but their brother Jude allegedly made himself the only signatory to the account. Also, Peter allegedly discovered that Northside entertainment account had been diverting funds to a new company called Northside music.

Peter Okoye was reported to have gotten the EFCC involved and his older brother detained.

“Jude was in EFCC detention until his last birthday when former NFF President Pinnick signed his bail bond so he could celebrate his birthday with his family at home,” a source alleged.

For now, their fans are wondering if this is the end of P-Square or would they make up again in the nearest future.