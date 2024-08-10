Oyinlola Heads PDP 25-man National Reconciliation Committee  

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the constitution of a National Reconciliation Committee for the party.

The 25-member committee has Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola as Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo as Member/Secretary and Chief Anicho Okoro as Administrative Secretary.



The constitution of the National Reconciliation Committee was contained in a statement yesterday by National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.

He said that the committee will be inaugurated on a date to be decided by the party.



The statement reads, “Following the National Executive Committee (NEC) approval for the Constitution of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee (NRC) of our Great Party, the National Working Committee (NWC) hereby releases the List of the Members of the National Reconciliation Committee as follows: Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Chairman), Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, Alh. Bello Tafidan Gusau, High. Chief Senator Ben Ndi Obi (BOT), Senator Tunde Ogbeha, Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau (Member), Dame Dr. Esther Uduehi (BOT), Senator Zainab Kure (BOT), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN (BOT), Alhaja Mutia Olayinka Ladoja (BOT), Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu (BOT), Rt. Hon. Ude Oko-Chukwu, Hon. Dr. Boyelayefa Debekeme, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi and Dr. Eddy Olafeso – as members.

Other members are Chief Dan Ulasi, Hon. Abdulsamad Dasuki, Otunba Segun Showunmi, Barr. Amina B.B. Faruk, Hamza Akuyan Koshe, Evang. Mike Ikoku, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, Comrade Bisi Fakayode, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo – Member/Secretary and Chief Anicho Okoro will serve as Administrative Secretary.

The NWC charged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the PDP to remain focused and committed to the vision, principles and aspiration of our great party in the overall interest of the growth, development and stability of the PDP and the nation.