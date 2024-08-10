Nursing Mother Grieves Husband’s Mysterious Death, Alleges Police Complicity

Omolabake Fasogbon

Mrs Esther Osaghae, the widow of late Fidelis Osaghae has pleaded with government and Nigerian Police to unravel the mystery behind strange death of her 33 year- old husband, Fidelis Osaghae in his work place on July 29,2024.

THISDAY learnt that late Fidelis until his death was a Manager at Angle 90 branch of Valchi Fast Food and Bar, Auchi, Edo State . On the fateful day, he returned from work around 2: 30 midnight to fetch an unknown item and dashed back to office, while he promised to return in a not too distant time.

According to Esther during a press conference by a non-governmental organisation handling the case, Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF), her late husband typically returned home midnight given the demands in his work place, but failed to return on this fateful day.

Esther ,a nursing mother of a two-month old said Fidelis employer, Valentine Oyemike claimed he may have committed suicide, in which she disputed since there was no underlying reason warranting such.

“On the ill-fated day, as my husband dashed back to work midnight, he told me to leave the door open, promising to return soon. By 5: 00 am, I woke up not seeing him by my side and curiouly called his line severally to no avail. I was forced to call the supervisor of the company, Tracey who picked late and told me situation is under control. By this time, I became nervous”, she recounted.

Esther said Oyemike later reached her in the morning,requesting to meet him at one Favour Hospital in Afasho, Edo State.

She however stayed back as she was advised against visiting the hospital with her two months old baby,while her elder sister, simply identified as Etomi represented her.

According to Etomi who also spoke with the press, she met the deceased’s lifeless body in Oyemike’s car with patches all over his body,his wedding band removed and boxers torned. Pictures shown to the media also confirmed this.

Esther said she suspected a case of homicide by the analysis of the corpse, thus sought justice for her husband whom she said they have just been married for a little above one year.

Meanwhile, AFF has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to wade in to the issue, just as Esther had alleged move by Auchi Police Division to sweep the matter under the carpet.

The petition signed by AFF’s Executive Director, Akin Fadeyi and released to THISDAY doubted the capability of Auchi Police to handle the case professionally, citing suspected incompetence and compromise by police.

In the petition, AFF worried that the DPO of Auchi division was quick to exonerate the suspect, Onyemike, described as an influential person in Auchi environs, adding that the division had not shown any willingness to take action on a suspected homicide case.

“We are not able to risk our vote of confidence in the investigation of the death of Mr Fidelis within Auchi jurisdiction for fear of interference and compromise. We believe in the capacity of the Nigerian Police to get justice for Mrs Esther and we are willing to provide necessary support in this regard”, said Fadeyi.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in Edo, Moses Joel said the matter is being investigated by the State Criminal Investigations Department(SCID) ,assuring that outcome will be made public in due time.