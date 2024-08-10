Lonair: I’ve Been Paying Attention,  Listening to Burna Boy Lately

Off his new single ‘Casamigos’, Nigerian artiste Lonair, a trailblazer in the Afrobeats scene, is set to captivate fans with his forthcoming Extended Play, ‘Cramps.’ Featuring two acclaimed street-hop artistes, Bella Shmurda and Zlatan, ‘Cramps’ showcases Lonair’s artistic evolution and creativity, and marks his successful return to music. He tells Ferdinand Ekechukwu more. Excerpts:

What’s your upcoming EP ‘Cramps’ all about?

My debut EP is all about life, pain betrayal, my sad and happy moments and that’s why it’s named ‘Cramps’. 360 days in the jungle really doesn’t mean you were in the jungle; it simply represents the dark days of your life you never thought you would rise up from. I’ve seen pain and that’s why the EP is called ‘Cramps’. It’s set to showcase my evolution and creativity in the industry. Featured two guest artistes Bella Shmurda and Zlatan, crazy ride with great minds…

Tell us about your new song ‘Casamigos’, what inspired it?

‘Casamigos’ was purely inspired by family, love and past experiences. It dropped on Friday, July 26, 2024. Featuring acclaimed artiste Bella Shmurda, the song is the debut single from my upcoming 6-track EP, “Cramps”. The track embodies themes of friendship and celebration, the song’s title inspired by the Spanish term for “house of friends”.

How did music start for you and where?

I’m from a musical family, my mum is fire singer, songwriter. My musical journey started from the children choir until I took it to professional level 2010, stopped along the way and now back here again. Been doing music for a very long time now and every step of it is educative and challenging.

Are you signed to any record label?

Yes, I’m signed to 420 Records.

Who are your musical influences?

I think of late, I’ve been paying attention and listening to Damini (Burna Boy) a lot.

Can you share a bit of your background?

I was born Onorute Brilliant on November 4, 2003, in Isoko South, Delta State, Nigeria. Started my music career in 2010 under the alias BMAN, rebranded and has since become synonymous with innovative Afrobeats sounds.