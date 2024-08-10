Lagos Captures Global Attention with E-Sports Roundtable at Paris Olympics

In a remarkable display of vision, leadership, and innovation, the Lagos State Sports Commission hosted the Lagos Paris Olympics 2024 Esports and Sports Economy Roundtable at the Africa Station Doom, L’lle-Saint-Denis in Paris, France.

Convened under the theme “Exploring New Frontiers and Business Opportunities in Sports,” the Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Lekan Fatodu, who led the charge at the high-profile event, held on the sidelines of the Paris Olympics highlighted the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to sports development and its vision for sports excellence and global collaboration.

Fatodu explained that the event was conceptualised to draw international attention to Nigeria’s burgeoning sports industry and highlight Lagos’ potential as a major hub for sports development in Africa as participants explored innovative approaches to harness the economic potential of both traditional and electronic sports, examining best practices from across the African continent.

The roundtable event which delved into various aspects of sports development, with a particular focus on esports – a rapidly growing sector that has captured global attention brought together an impressive array of stakeholders, including high-ranking government officials, potential investors, and representatives from prominent international sporting organisations.

Discussants at the panel session comprising of eminent personalities such as Mr. Désiré Koussawo, Président France Esports; Mr. Lekan Ajisafe, philanthropist and sports aficionado;Abiodun Orekoya, Chairman Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Sports; Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in Lagos State explored the significant of creating opportunities across the entire value-chain of sport for sustainable sport economy and how investors can leverage on Lagos prominence to develop the sporting industry.

Other panellists who shared insight on contemporary strategies to advance e-sports business in Nigeria include Mr. Lanre Alfred, CEO Old English, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Mr. Damilare Orimoloye; Mr. Deji Omotoyinbo, veteran sports broadcaster; Mr. Tella Abiodun, CEO G2P Sports Limited; Dr. Kweku Tandoh, Renowned Sports specialist and President of the Nigerian Badminton Federation; and Mr. Frank Orbih.

The Director General further pointed out that the gathering served as a platform to showcase Lagos’ commitment to sports advancement and its vision for fostering global collaborations in the field.

According to him, one of the key outcomes of the event was the reinforcement of Lagos’ position as a promising investment destination for sports-related ventures with several international investors expressing keen interest in the opportunities presented, citing the city’s robust infrastructure and the government’s proactive approach to sports development.

“As the Paris Olympics continue to captivate the world, Lagos has successfully leveraged this global platform to spotlight its sporting ambitions. The roundtable has not only elevated the city’s international profile but has also opened new avenues for economic growth through sports. All eyes are now on Lagos to see how it will translate the momentum gained from the roundtable into tangible actions. As one participant aptly put it, “Lagos has not just entered the global sports conversation; it has positioned itself to lead it”, he emphasised.

As the event drew to a close, participants were regaled by iconic entertainer Baba Dee, who entertained the gathering with his evergreen tunes.

The Lagos Paris Olympics 2024 Esports and Sports Economy Roundtable may well be remembered as the event that marked Lagos’ emergence as a significant force in the international sports landscape, promising exciting developments for the future of sports in Africa and beyond.