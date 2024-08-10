Kegites Club, Egbe Agba Elemu, Birthed in USA

*Membership limited to 35 years of enrollment

Some senior members among Nigeria’s popular social cultural organisation, the Kegites Club, have announced the formation of an association in the United States of America.

The city of Wheeling in Chicago, Illinois, was agog as the Universal Archivar Elders (UAE) was birthed.

The group, also called Egbe Agba Elemu, is strictly for those who have been members of the club for at least 35 years.

The membership cuts across the globe and is committed to philanthropy.

It was a three-in-one program that culminated in bold plans to impact society positively.

In attendance was the Adokun of Igan Okoto, Ogun State, Oba (Dr) Mukail Akanbi Salako as a special guest to discuss the state of the African culture and traditions, especially as it concerns the recent happenings. Of particular concern is the spate of kidnapping of Yoruba monarchs. Oba Adokun said: “There was a way our forefathers did things in their days and recent developments have shown that we need to toe that line, and I can confirm that many of my colleagues (obas) embraced into that”. In its communique after the conference, the group declared: “We have to appease the gods that such sacrilegious killing of our obas should stop.” It urged all concerned, including the state and federal governments, to wake up to the responsibility of protecting the interests of African traditions and cultures. “It is an abomination to kill traditional rulers. In the olden days, you hardly saw a king much more thinking of kidnapping him. People feared kings then. All kings in Yorubaland from time immemorial had what their forefathers used to organize towns, soothe the towns, and ensure peace and tranquility when there was neither Christianity nor Islam’’.

The second part of the conference discussed the aboriginal umbilical cord of the Kegites Club that is fast losing the sauce that brought them to the club, some over 35 years ago. The theme: “The Kegites Club, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” was extensively debated. Three members from outside the US presented papers on this topic; Chiefs Abiodun Sorinmade (Gbosiah the Jew -Canada, Adesina Sodipe (Ojola Ibinu) –United Kingdom and Prince Adeyemi Olaoti (Oghene Olu Dester) –Nigeria. It was concluded that there is hope, as long as the members who have enjoyed the club in the past decide to be the mirror of the past, in all their engagements so as to redirect the present for the future. In the communique, the Egbe Agba Elemu agreed to be the “mirror of the standard that we wished the comradium to be, symbolically to represent self-reflection, wisdom, vanity, and truth.”

Elder Valentine Olaseinde, the Asoju Egbe Agba, rolled out what the group stands for, stating “We will use our secular experience and influence to work for peace, love, justice, and a sustainable Kegites Club of the past, by engaging global leaders and civil society through private diplomacy and public advocacy, to address existential komradic threats, promote global solutions, and encourage ethical cultural leadership that supports the dignity of all worldwide members of Kegites Club in particular and human beings in general”.

He continued: The Universal Archaival Elders is an international registered non-governmental organization of Achaival entities, whose membership of the club is over 35 years, irrespective of their past portfolios while in school.”

In conjunction with Global Alliance for Africa, The Chalker Foundation for Africa, The West African Health Foundation (WAHF) and African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF) the Ẹgbẹ́ Àgbà Elemu (EAE) would be organizing a medical outreach code-named COMO (Community Medical Outreach where members would in two days have increased access to a range of health services. These include expanded primary health for Indigenous people in the treatment and management of chronic diseases.

The EAE COMO will focus service delivery on the following chronic conditions: diabetes; cardiovascular disease; chronic respiratory disease; chronic renal (kidney) disease; and cancer. The Chairman of COMO, Elder, Gbenga Victor Odususi (Otun Basorun, Ẹgbẹ́ Àgbà Elemu) gave a glimpse of what COMO day would be like. “A website for Egbe Agba Elemu would be the vehicle for the launch, registration of potential members for consultation, volunteers, professionals, agencies, information such as staff CVs, letters of support, or other documents supporting the outreach, and Cost Proposal Instructions – i.e., a budget detailing the costs associated with the program and a justification for it. We are looking at February 12, 2025 for the UAE COMO.”