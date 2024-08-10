Group Hails Masari’s Appointment as TETFUND Board Chair

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Katsina State Council, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for appointing the former governor of the state, Aminu Bello Masari as Chairman, Board of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The Chairman of the chapel, Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim, in a statement yesterday, lauded the President for finding the ex-Katsina governor and Speaker of the House of Representatives worthy for the position.

He said Masari’s appointment was in recognition of his numerous contributions to the development of tertiary education when he was the Speaker and during his eight-year tenure as governor of Katsina State.

He expressed optimism that Masari would efficiently deliver his mandate by bringing his wealth of experience for the development of the country’s higher institutions of learning.

He therefore prayed to the Almighty God to grant the appointee more wisdom, good health and courage to discharge his new assignment diligently.