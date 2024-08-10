Final Words on Olumese’s Autobiography

Femi Akintunde-Johnson

Two Saturdays ago was a great day for the family and friends of the entertainment czar, Ken-Calebs Olumese as he caused a seismic social shift from across the world to Oniru, in Lekki Peninsula, Lagos. We started this piece as a preview on the said day, 27 July; but two pivotal events yanked into smithereens our plan for a followup article: the demise on 30 July of “Siren of Songs” Onyeka Onwenu (a contributor to the book) and the vitriolic eruptions of hunger protests in many parts of the country (from 1 August). We therefore had to suspend the second part of the preview last week, and will end it as a review today – the closing chapters of Olumese’s autobiography, ‘My Niteshift Coliseum Odyssey’.

Fourteen chapters (9 – 22) give us a panoramic view of the sundry strategies, tactics, and deft deployment of strategic friendships – in the birthing, running, and winding down of the prestigious NiteShift concept, and the subsequent relocation to the illustrious The Coliseum edifice less than a kilometre apart.

We are thus allowed a front-row view as he unfolds the astonishing tapestry of his awe-inspiring enterprise: from the ideation process, to the opening of the nightclub in 1988, to the excellent groundwork and imaginative delivery of entertainment perquisites, to the creation of the Glamour Boys of Nigeria (GBN), to the unrelenting nerves and schemes of Olumese – in cahoots with his friends and staff – so as to beat the vicious trap of a shylock landlord at the peak of festive operations – Easter holidays.

The reader can easily connect with the extraordinary strains on Olumese, amidst serious financial difficulties, in the building of The Coliseum – a massive three-floor behemoth shaped in the frame of the Roman gladiatorial amphitheater. And then, there is the serious matter of the massive investment in human and capital resources towards the periodical presentations of the Grand House Reception (GHR); as well as the enormous goodwill and personal intestinal will to embrace, rebound and rebuild from the ashes of the mysterious fire outbreak that razed the multimillion naira complex, The Coliseum, in late 2003.

Surely, anyone in contact with Olumese’s autobiography will find the shades of the author’s life quite inspiring and motivational. Moreover, there are extensive contributions from “guest writers” which dominate the closing chapters of the book, giving us a deeper and sometimes colourful identikit of the man’s persona and personality. A flip through “Guv’nor In The Eyes Of Family” reveals unusual snippets of illustrations from the words of Olumese’s wife, Celestina; his children (Cynthia, Cassandra, Jennifer and Kevin); to that of brothers, sisters, a handful of “in-laws”, including one of us, and now a Canada-based professor, Nduka Otiono; as well as several extended family members.

Of more robust, and therefore more compelling read, are the several pieces by professional friends, long-time journalist-friends and other co-travellers – as seen in “Guv’nor In The Eyes Of Others”. Some of the remarkable contributors include (in order of appearance): Oba Dr. Adedokun Abolarin (Orangun of Oke-Ila Orangun); legal luminaries, Ebun Sofunde and Mike Ozekhome (both SANs); foremost journalist and publisher, Ray Ekpu; TV anchor, Reuben Abati, PhD; songstress Onyeka Onwenu, MFR (of whom the news of her passage filtered in as this piece was being written); Chief Tony Okoroji, chairman of COSON); Steve Ayorinde (former editor of The Punch and ex-Commissioner for Arts and Culture); Kunle Bakare, (publisher of Encomium); (yours truly), Mayor Akinpelu (publisher of Global Excellence), Ehi Braimah (PR and marketing cognoscente, and first president of GBN); Zik Zulu Okafor (veteran Nollywood script writer, producer and director); Azuh Arinze (publisher, Yes International); Michael Effiong (editor of Ovation International, and Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom state governor); Tony Agenmonmen (fnimn, marketing guru); Ben Onuoha (his lawyer), Chris Enabulele (friend and classmate from old USSR); Lawson Osagie (childhood friend), Mike Akinboro (colleague from Roussel, and his son, Akin, who wraps the section off).

Let us take a few snippets from a number of contributors to illustrate the fondness of his acquaintances: “Yet, beneath the glittering facade, lies a heart that beats for the people. A champion of human rights, he uses his influence to amplify the voices of the marginalized and oppressed – HRM Adedokun Abolarin

“I also always knew him to be self-effacing and a stammerer… But when he took the microphone at Coliseum events, he was completely transformed – Ebun Sofunde, SAN

“This calamity strengthened the bond of our friendship more… The two families blossomed into one big family which you can call the “Olumekpu family” – Ray Ekpu

“…the impact that he has made in turning music, art, song, food, drinks, space and dance into entrepreneurial tools for the promotion of social cohesion, inclusion, solidarity, creativity and pure fun – Reuben Abati

“His unique approach of bringing people together in an entertaining atmosphere and still bring up for discussion, weighty political and socially trending issues without offending, alienating, or judging anyone – Onyeka Onwenu

“With his gift of spotting distinctive talents destined for the top before their bloom, Olumese provided this upwardly mobile crowd a platform for networking and ultimate success – Tony Okoroji

“Although he had stopped drinking, he had a wide array of choice liquor at his private bar. And knowing him, there was no need trying to decline his offer. He would hardly take no for an answer.

– Steve Ayorinde

“Apart from providing food and drinks, the Guv’nor created his own fun by seizing our car keys or shoes, or any other items of significance to delay us – Ehi Braimah

“Within some fleeting minutes we spent talking, I felt his charismatic aura and his natty looks that told me he was a man of high fashion – Zik Zulu Okafor

“Unarguably a father figure to me and my family, Mr. Olumese’s good deeds litter our lives, and in gold too – Azuh Arinze.”

Olumese, from several encounters recorded in the book, has a peculiar knack for making good choices in his types of friends and patrons. He is also quick to express his gratitude for the remarkable impacts by people he came in contact with (as exhibited in the chapter, ‘Impactful Encounters’. It didn’t matter to him that many of them are no more on this earth, he felicitated them, in short and long paragraphs, for their contributions in building and nurturing him at different stages of his life. Prominent amongst them are: Prince Godswill Shaka Momodu, Comrade Wahab Goodluck, Dr. Tunji Otegbeye, Chief Anthony Enahoro, Alfred Ilenre, Nasir El-Rufai, Sen. Yisa Braimoh, and Bola Akingbade (former MTN boss).

He gave special accolades to the influence and efforts of Sen. (Dr.) Bode Olajumoke and his wife, Princess Remi (nee Oyekan) in different junctions of his chequered life; and dwelled extensively on his chummy relationship with charismatic editor and publisher, Dele Giwa, who was bombed out of existence on 19 October, 1986.

There is a lot to learn from a man who cherishes the adulation and unquantifiable support of friends and associates. In another section of the book, Olumese eulogises the contributions of certain individuals for impacting his life strategically, and sometimes lavishly. Among the people he elaborated upon their contributions in the chapter titled ‘Deeper Salutations’ are: Yemi Akeju (MD of Ideas Communication), Prince Adebisi Olatilo (owner of Biscon TV), Bashorun Dele Modudu (Ovation founder), Mike Àjàyí (now Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesha) and Babatunde Fashola, SAN (former two-term Lagos governor).

In fact, a large portion of the autobiographical ensemble is a genuflection in appreciation to sundry souls that crossed his paths, leaving a palpable residue of favour and tokenism of blessings. In the pages of ‘My NiteShift Coliseum Odyssey’, Olumese does not seek to merely entertain his readers, but also to show by vivid personal examples that good-hearted and reciprocal nurturing of relationships and friendships has a tendency of sustaining quality life and deepening longevity in many areas of living, than we care to note. A great read.