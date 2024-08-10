Destination 2030: FG Announces Global Cultural Showcase at UNGA 2024

Agnes Ekebuike

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Economy’s flagship initiative, Destination 2030 Nigeria, is set to unveil a groundbreaking global cultural extravaganza on September 24th, strategically aligned with the United Nations General Assembly.



Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, stated that the event, which is supported by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), will celebrate Nigeria’s rich creative industries and showcase the nation’s diverse cultural heritage on the world stage.



In a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Musawa said “This cultural experience is not just an event but a celebration of Nigeria’s creative spirit and cultural heritage. It provides a unique opportunity to highlight Nigeria’s creative talents on a global stage, foster international collaborations, and promote the growth of Nigeria’s creative economy.”



Policymakers, creators, government officials, and key stakeholders are scheduled for an evening of cultural conversations, artistic performances, and networking opportunities. The event promises to be a unique celebration of Nigeria’s creative spirit, fostering international collaborations and promoting the growth of Nigeria’s creative economy.



Expected highlights of the event include insightful conversations with thought leaders and influencers from the arts and culture sectors, live performances by talented Nigerian artists, showcasing the nation’s musical heritage and contemporary sounds, and a fashion showcase featuring stunning designs from renowned Nigerian fashion designers.



Participants will also experience visual arts exhibitions by talented Nigerian artists and Nigerian cuisine prepared by top chefs, reflecting the diversity and richness of Nigeria’s culinary traditions.

Destination 2030 Nigeria, an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy is a visionary national strategy designed to propel Nigeria to the forefront of global creative expression and cultural exchange.

“Through the transformation of the arts, culture, and creative economy, the ministry is building a vibrant ecosystem that will establish Nigeria as the epicenter of artistic creativity, cultural diversity, and innovative excellence,” Musawa said.