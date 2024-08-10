Aghahowa Berates NFF’s ‘Passiveness’ in Pursuit of New Super Eagles Coach

Former Nigeria international, Julius Aghahowa has expressed his discontent with the Nigeria Football Federation’s efforts to appoint a foreign coach for the Super Eagles.

The national team’s head coaching position has been vacant since Finidi George stepped down following a brief and unsuccessful one-month tenure.

The NFF has remained resolute in its decision to appoint a foreign coach as part of its strategy to revive Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a disappointing start to the campaign.

Reports indicate that three coaches have made the NFF’s final shortlist: Herve Renard, Tom Saintfiet, and former Mali coach Eric Chelle. Among the candidates, Herve Renard is widely regarded as the frontrunner, given his impressive track record, which includes leading Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire to Africa Cup of Nations victories.

Renard also guided Saudi Arabia to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has expressed interest in steering another nation to the global stage in 2026.

However, reports suggest that Renard is demanding a salary double that of the previous Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, who earned between $50,000 and $70,000 per month.

Given the NFF’s history of irregular salary payments, Aghahowa questions the feasibility of securing Renard’s services.

“The coach (Herve Renard) is a very good coach, he has experience; when it comes to African football and even world football, we have to be realistic. Can we afford him with the price tag?” Aghahowa told Brila FM.

“Even when the former coach was handling the team and he was earning about $50,000 to 70,000, it was difficult for us to pay him. We were owing him for months, and now we are talking about almost double of that amount, where are we going to get the money from?”

Aghahowa, who earned 32 caps and scored 14 goals for the Super Eagles, advocates for a different approach.

He believes the NFF should focus on nurturing local talent, both on and off the pitch.

Aghahowa highlighted the potential of Nigerian coaches such as Sunday Oliseh, Emmanuel Amuneke, and Samson Siasia, urging the federation to give them the chance to lead the team on a long-term basis.

The former Wigan forward concluded by stressing the importance of supporting homegrown coaches:

“We might not pay them as much as the foreign coaches, but pay them well, give them enough time to build the team, and I have confidence in our local coaches.”

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face the Benin Republic on September 7 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in their opening match of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.