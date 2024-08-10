  • Saturday, 10th August, 2024

Actualising Youth Empowerment in FCT 

Politics | 1 hour ago

This is to express heartfelt appreciation to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for the judicious appointment of one of our own as the Mandate Secretary of the newly established Youth Secretariat.

The selection of our member for this crucial position within the Youth Secretariat is a testament to the minister’s commitment to youth inclusion, empowerment, and active participation in governance within the FCT. It also reflects a forward-looking approach that recognizes the invaluable contributions that young people can make towards the development and progress of our society.

We commend this vision in creating the Youth Secretariat, an initiative that signifies a milestone in prioritizing youth issues and providing dedicated platforms for youth engagement, empowerment, and development in the FCT.

As FCT youth stakeholders, we are eager to work collaboratively with the new Mandate Secretary to ensure that the aspirations and concerns of the youth population are adequately represented and addressed. We look forward to leveraging this opportunity to contribute positively to the growth and prosperity of the FCT community.

This is to pledge our unwavering support to the newly appointed Mandate Secretary and the Youth Secretariat in their endeavours to create a more inclusive, dynamic, and prosperous environment for the youth of the FCT.

We again extend our deepest gratitude to the minister for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and development.

Zakari Gambo Babale, 

Secretary FCT Youth Stakeholders Forum, Abuja 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.