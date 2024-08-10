Actualising Youth Empowerment in FCT 

This is to express heartfelt appreciation to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for the judicious appointment of one of our own as the Mandate Secretary of the newly established Youth Secretariat.

The selection of our member for this crucial position within the Youth Secretariat is a testament to the minister’s commitment to youth inclusion, empowerment, and active participation in governance within the FCT. It also reflects a forward-looking approach that recognizes the invaluable contributions that young people can make towards the development and progress of our society.

We commend this vision in creating the Youth Secretariat, an initiative that signifies a milestone in prioritizing youth issues and providing dedicated platforms for youth engagement, empowerment, and development in the FCT.

As FCT youth stakeholders, we are eager to work collaboratively with the new Mandate Secretary to ensure that the aspirations and concerns of the youth population are adequately represented and addressed. We look forward to leveraging this opportunity to contribute positively to the growth and prosperity of the FCT community.

This is to pledge our unwavering support to the newly appointed Mandate Secretary and the Youth Secretariat in their endeavours to create a more inclusive, dynamic, and prosperous environment for the youth of the FCT.

We again extend our deepest gratitude to the minister for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and development.

Zakari Gambo Babale,

Secretary FCT Youth Stakeholders Forum, Abuja