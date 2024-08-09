Victims Seek Govt’s Help to Tackle Flood Incidence in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Displaced victims of flood incident in Lua community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have called on the state government at all levels and relevant agencies to proffer solution to end the seasonal disastrous flood experienced in the area.

The victims, who spoke with THISDAY yesterday, lamented that they have suffered setback as a result of the seasonal flood incidence.

It would be recalled that the flood occurred as a result of the heavy downpour on July 19, 2024.

The Secretary to the Youth Council of Lua, Vincent Saro, said the flood comes in 10 years interval, explaining that the current disastrous incident happened because there was no enough drainage to connect to the river, thereby the flood took over their houses.

He commended a former Senator, Lee Maeba, for coming to their aid when the flood started, revealing that although they lost their livestock in flood but no human life was lost.

According to him, “Senator Lee Maeba has tried to help by providing food for the victims, drugs and other property to the people. Nobody died in the incident, but people lost their livestocks.

“We backed the disabled persons and children to escape being killed in the flood. They were moved to neighbouring communities. We are expecting government to help us, construct drainages here which will be connected to our river, believing it will solve the people to an extent,” he stated.

Also speaking with THISDAY, Emmanuel Ofo, former leader of Lua community, Ward 16, said: “Sustained flooding hit my community days ago and we had a lot of victims. Some houses collapsed, animals died, food destroyed and other house property were destroyed.

“If I remember, about 50 houses were affected and people are still suffering till date. We are asking the government to intervene, mostly on those affected-widows and other under privileged people.”

He further stated that: “The children and disabled people were able to escape the disastrous flood because it happened nearly at the day time, but as I know they are affected because of the recorded health challenges, including, cholera and this has become a problem to us.”

A community person with disability, Kuebari Miabe, explained: “We saw the flood coming and quickly ran away, as a cripple, someone helped to lift me out from the area. All our domestic animals and property were destroyed in the flood.”

Meanwhile, a climate activist, Friday Nbani, has called for urgent funding from the government and relevant agencies to salvage the effects of the flood.

Nbani said: “On July 19, 2024, flood incident occurred in Lua community. The people suffered serious loss and damages. To God be the glory that nobody died, but animals lost in the incident. Disabled persons, children and women were more vulnerable in the flood incident.

“Though till now, the government has not provided them with alternative place, we are seeking emergency funding to salvage the situation, especially by providing temporary houses for the displaced persons, including the persons with disability.”

Nbani, who is also the coordinator of Lekeh Development Foundation, insisted that the country needs to act fast to mitigate issues of flooding in the community, “by educating the people giving pre-warning to the people and providing necessary materials that will address such situation.”

He said: “As a climate activist, my concern is why should local communities suffer the direct impact of climate disaster and few people who are destroying the earth enjoy the profit”.