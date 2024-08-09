  • Friday, 9th August, 2024

Uncovering Africa’s Hidden Gems with Kara Magazine

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Mary Nnah

Babsomo Communications Media, led by the visionary Abiodun Adetu, has launched Kara Magazine, a pioneering publication that showcases the rich beauty and diversity of the African continent through the eyes of young Africans.

This exciting new venture aims to educate and inspire the world about the vibrant culture, history, and contemporary trends of Africa, bridging the gap between the continent and the rest of the world.

With its diverse range of content, Kara Magazine is more than just a publication – it’s a movement. From the latest in African cinema to the continent’s rich history, breathtaking tourism destinations, delicious recipes, and fashion trends, the magazine offers a fresh and authentic perspective on Africa’s rich heritage and contemporary issues. Each page is a testament to the continent’s resilience, creativity, and unwavering spirit.

Founder and editor Abiodun Adetu’s passion project, Kara Magazine, was born out of a desire to share the stories and experiences of young Africans with the world.

“We want to celebrate the beauty and diversity of our cultures and provide a platform for young voices to be heard. Kara Magazine is a labour of love, a tribute to the continent that has given us so much”, Adetu stated.

Kara Magazine is now available worldwide, bringing the unique flavors, stories, and perspectives of Africa to a global audience. Join the movement and discover the beauty that lies within the African continent. Let Kara Magazine be your guide on this journey of discovery, as we uncover the hidden gems and untold stories of Africa, and celebrate the vibrant spirit that makes this continent so extraordinary.

Babsomo Communications Media,  a forward-thinking media company based in Manitoba, Canada, is dedicated to creating engaging and educational content that highlights the beauty and diversity of African culture. Founded by Abiodun Adetu, the company aims to provide a platform for young Africans to share their stories and perspectives with the world.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.