Soludo Congratulates Obiano, Ngige on Their 69th, 72nd Birthdays

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has congratulated his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano and a former governor of the state, and former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on their birthdays.

While Obiano marked his 69th birthday yesterday, Ngige marked his 72nd birthday too.

In separate congratulatory messages to the former governors, which were signed on his behalf by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, Soludo congratulated them on the milestones attained.



Congratulating Obiano, Soludo commended his exemplary leadership and passion for the progress of Anambra State.

Aburime wrote: “He (Soludo) also commended Chief Obiano’s visionary initiatives and policies during his tenure, which significantly contributed to the growth and development of Anambra State.

“Soludo is happy to celebrate Chief Obiano’s life and his enduring impact on Anambra State, wishing him continued sound health, happiness, and fulfilment on this auspicious occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary.”



On Ngige, Aburime said: “Soludo lauded Senator Ngige as a distinguished leader whose contributions to the development and progress of Anambra State remain indelible.

“The governor recalled Senator Ngige’s tenure as an era characterised by significant infrastructural development, particularly in road construction and urban renewal in the state.



“Governor Soludo further noted that Senator Ngige had, through his commitment and dedication to public service, continued to be exemplary in his subsequent roles as a distinguished Senator and former Minister of Labour and Employment in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”