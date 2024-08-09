Security Task Force, Army Arrest 12 Illegal Miners in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The joint operation of the Ondo State security task force and the Nigerian Army have arrested 12 individuals allegedly carrying out illegal mining in the State.

The Senior Special Assistant on Security to Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Mr. Olugbenga Atiba, speaking during the parade of the 12 arrested suspects at the Barracks of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Akure, revealed that the alleged illegal miners were caught while the task force was acting on credible intelligence to combat kidnapping activities in the state.

Atiba, who said proactive measures are being implemented to curb the menace of illegal mining and other security challenges in the state, noted that the state government in a bid to tackle the surge of illegal mining has empowered its security task force to collaborate with security agencies in ridding the state of criminals stealing solid minerals across the state. He said that the suspects included: Mr. Abdullahi Ibrahim, 40; Hassan Bala; Alawude Damilarin, 36; Ajayi Ebukun, 35; Oluwaseun Rufus, 34; Adebayo James, 25; Kamal Zaharadeen, 25; Mohammed Bello Lawal, 25; Yunusa Mohammed, 24; Ma’azu Auwal, 24; Bashir Muktar, 23 and Kabiru Sani, 21 years.

He said: “We had our men deployed across the three senatorial districts of Ondo, penetrating deep into the jungles to prevent kidnapping and make arrests where possible. We know the destruction that has been caused in Niger State by these illegal miners. The kingpins are from Niger and Zamfara.

“Upon discovering these illegal activities, immediate actions were taken. One of the first steps was conducting a reconnaissance to establish the presence of these illegal miners. “We have now stationed security men throughout the State, carrying out their duties diligently.

“We have also identified some individuals, including some local leaders, who are involved in these activities and causing problems. However, at the state government level, we are addressing this through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Razaq Obe, provided insights into the regulatory framework governing mining activities in the state.

He said: “There is a federal law, the Mining Act 2007 that governs mining activities across the country. It is within the purview of the federal government, but the state has the responsibility to ensure that any activity, be it mining or oil and gas, is controlled to protect the environment.

“We periodically conduct inspections, employing law enforcement agencies to ensure that illegal activities are promptly addressed, and culprits are brought to book.

“Security is a major concern. Illegal miners, often from other countries, operate without licenses, leading to environmental degradation and increased security threats.”

Regarding long-term strategies, the commissioner emphasised decentralising governance, saying that “mining stewardship should not be on the exclusive list of our constitution. It should be ceded to subnational entities, as governors are better positioned to know what is happening in their states.”

He also highlighted the government’s support for legitimate miners, stating: “We provide education and periodic interactions to ensure that artisanal miners operate responsibly and have the necessary licences.”