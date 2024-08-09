PDP: Ighodalo is the One Campaigning, Shades APC, Okpebholo over Manifesto

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that its standard bearer in the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, was the candidate campaigning and engaging the people of on issues ahead of the election.

The PDP, therefore, mocked the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday Okpebholo, for failing to articulate any purposeful campaign manifesto, ideas or plan that could benefit the people.



In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party said, “While the PDP candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, continues to marshal out detailed people-based and development-oriented manifesto that embodies the yearning and aspiration of the people of Edo State in every sector of life, the APC candidate in contrast only gropes with pitiable absence of ideas and lack of understanding of the intricate demands of governance.

“While the PDP candidate is galvanising the citizens on ways to sustain and further build on the current development in the state, the APC candidate is not able to connect with the people, having not demonstrated any capacity for governance.



“No wonder the APC candidate has been avoiding the media and town hall engagements with the people of Edo State. Such pathetic deficiency of ideas by the APC candidate further confirms the stand of the majority of the people of Edo State, including prominent members of the APC, who have publicly stated that the APC candidate is unelectable and does not possess the required competence, capacity, experience and proficiency to govern.



“This lack of capacity explains why the APC candidate has largely remained quiet and uninspiring on the floor of the Senate and cannot point to any tangible development project he attracted to Edo State in his capacity as senator.

“This pathetic situation is compounded by the issue of ineligibility and consequential disqualification of the APC candidate over alleged forgery of INEC voter card and birth documents.



“Nigerians now know the reason the APC governorship campaign in Edo State remains comatose, completely devoid of issues and unable to attract any serious attention from the voting population in the State,” the PDP spokesman stressed.