Otti Fetes Abia Warriors, Pledges Support for Future Laurels



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





The Governor of Abia State, Mr. Alex Otti has commended the players and management of Abia Warriors Football Club for their historical feat of finishing as second-best in the FA Cup.



Abia Warriors lost 0-2 to El-Kanemi Warriors FC in the final match of the 2023/2024 edition of the FA Cup played on June 29, 2024.



But the governor noted that the Abia Warriors had displayed gallantry and posted a good result in the recently concluded FA Cup given that it was the first time the state-owned club would finish as runners-up in the competition.



A government house press release said that Otti hosted the Abia Warriors players and management on August 6, 2024, at his Nvosi country home in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government.



He assured them of the government’s sustained support for improved performance and greater accomplishment.



The governor congratulated the players, management and the board for making him and the state proud, saying that for him, the fact that they made it to the final, was as good as having won the trophy..



He expressed his utmost joy in the feat the Warriors achieved, adding that he remained hopeful that the club would be second time lucky and come with the trophy next time they reached the FA Cup finals.



“I was very pleased as I watched you inch to the finals. As far as I was concerned, when you got to the finals, you had won and the least that could happen was for you to be first runner up which is what you are,” Otti enthused.



He said that there was no need for the club chairman to lament that luck deserted them in the final match because it was a good performance.



“I’m not too sure I can remember in recent times when you were the first runner-up. So, you came from the rear and you came second in the FA Cup. That’s a huge feat and I’m happy and I congratulate you”.



The reception turned out to be naira rain for Abia Warriors as Governor Otti on behalf of his government announced a donation of N30 million to the players, and personally gifted them N5 million through the Alex Otti Foundation.



Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Azubuike Ihejirika doled out N10 million to the club, Senator Darlington Nwokocha gave them N5 million while Engr. Chinedu Onyeizu gave them N2.5 million.



Aside the cash donations, Otti directed that

assured the Club that by next week a coaster bus would be provided for the team, adding that “the other things in the shopping list” would be provided in due course.



“Clearly I can say without any fear of contradiction, the next time around, you will lift the FA Cup”, Governor Otti stated.