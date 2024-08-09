Nigeria’s First Sex Conference Sparks Vital Conversations

Mary Nnah

In a bold move to shatter the stigma surrounding sex conversations in Nigeria, Jessica Sampson, Convener of the recent sex conference, “Embracing Sexual Knowledge with Wellness and Empowerment,” brought together experts and individuals to discuss the often-taboo topic of sex in Nigeria.

“The whole idea is to bring awareness to people on conversations like this. A lot of times, you’ll go for conferences on health, finance, well-being, and the rest of it, mental health. But you hardly find conversations as direct as sex”, Sampson explained.

Sampson emphasised the importance of understanding sexual health, saying, “When people hear sex, they just think about the outer cover. But when it comes to sexual health, you’re talking about reproduction, sexual identity, mental state, and how you approach sex.”

The conference, first of its kind, aimed to address critical issues like consent, boundaries, and sexual pleasure, with experts and panelists leading open conversations and debates.

“We must first of all need to understand and accept that there is a conversation around this,” Sampson stressed. “For people to know that there is such a thing as preserving yourself, keeping yourself, understanding that what you give now, you are going to face the consequences tomorrow.”

With plans to create more awareness through conferences and partnerships, Sampson is determined to continue sparking vital conversations around sex and sexual health in Nigeria.

“The future of conferences is looking bright,” she said. “We’re hoping to collaborate with national agencies and organizations to make these conversations more accessible and widespread.

By breaking the silence around sex conversations, Sampson’s initiative is paving the way for a more open and informed discussion about sexual health and wellness in Nigeria.