Nigeria Requires A People-oriented Constitution, Patriots Tell Tinubu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A non-political group, The Patriots, has canvassed for the promulgation of people-oriented constitution for the nation to move forward.

The group, led by former Secretary-General of the The Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, presented this request to President Bola Tinubu during their meeting with him on Friday at the State House, Abuja.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Anyaoku said they told the president the need for him to send an Executive bill to the National Assembly to fast-track the evolution of a people’s constitution for Nigeria.

The elder statesman, who spoke in the company of former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, ex-Senator Shehu Sani, former Women Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen; former governor of Adamawa State, Bonnie Haruna and former Information Minister, Labaran Maku, said the group also told President Tinubu to dialogue with the leaders of the peaceful protests that broke out nationwide last week.

According to him, both the federal and state governors should before long dialogue with the leaders of the protesters that took to the streets in the last few days.

Details later…