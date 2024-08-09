Nigeria Air Saga: Airline Operators Laud Judiciary

Stories By Chinedu Eze

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), the umbrella body for all domestic airlines in Nigeria, has commended the Judiciary for upholding justice and standing for what is right in its delivery of judgment against the purported sale of Nigeria Air to Ethiopian Airlines under the guise of setting up a national carrier.

Justice A. Alagoa of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had declared in the judgment that the action, conduct and or decisions in the sale of the shares and operations of Nigeria Air were in violation of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, SEC Nigeria Consolidated Rules & Regulations 2013 (as amended in 2022), Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Act, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Convention, among other existing Acts and laws in Nigeria.

The court also stood firm on the path of truth by declaring that the entire administrative actions and decisions in the sale of the shares of the so called Nigeria Air to Ethiopian Airlines and its pseudo ‘consortium’ is invalid, void and of no effect; adding that Ethiopian Airlines was incompetent to bid for shares in Nigeria Air and commence business accordingly.

To this end, the court therefore gave an order setting aside the entire bidding/selection process (es) for the ‘Nigeria Air’ project as well as the approval, grant or selection of Ethiopian Airlines by the former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika in the process.

The court also gave an order directing the immediate revocation and cancellation of the Air Transport License (ATL) issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to Nigeria Air Limited.

Commenting on the judgment of the court in a statement on Tuesday, AON President, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina said: “The bold and patriotic Declarations and Orders made by the court today leaves no one in doubt that the entire bidding, approval and so called unveiling processes of the purported national carrier was nothing other than a sham set up to hoodwink Nigerians. It was also a surreptitious plan to kill Nigerian indigenous airlines and handover the commonwealth of Nigeria’s huge aviation market with over 85 Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) around the world to Ethiopian Airlines through the back door without investing a penny into the Nigerian economy and in an attempt to satisfy the whims and caprices of some selfish and unpatriotic individuals.”