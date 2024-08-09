NESG Summit to Bolster Climate Resilience Frontiers in Nigeria

Arthur Eriye

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has stated that discussions on ways to build climate resilience solutions in Nigeria will take the centre stage at its 30th summit slated for October 2024.

The acting Head, Strategic Communications and Advocacy, NESG, Mr Ayanyinka Ayanlowo, said the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit, with the theme, “Collaborative Action for Growth, Competitiveness and Stability,” is scheduled hold in Lagos.

Ayanlowo said the summit aims to harness diverse perspectives and collective expertise to address common challenges, create shared opportunities, and ensure sustainable economic progress for all Africans.

He added that the NES#30 would chart a path towards a unified, competitive and prosperous future for Nigeria and the African continent.

In 2022, Nigeria experienced devastating floods that claimed the lives of at least 662 people, injured 3,174 individuals, displaced approximately 2.5 million people, and destroyed around 200,000 homes.

Ayanlowo noted that, in the light of the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters exacerbated by climate change, charting the way forward for climate resilience was important.

On his part, the Private Sector Co-Chair of the NESG Sustainability Policy Commission, Steering Committee, Mr Osagie Okunbor, said that Nigeria was vulnerable to climate change impacts such as coastal erosion, flooding, and pollution.

Okunbor said the challenges were already causing significant socio-economic disruptions in the Niger Delta, with ocean encroachment and rising sea levels threatening homes and farmlands.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Environment, Mr Balarabe Lawal, an Assistant Director, Mr Simon Ezinkwo, emphasized that Nigeria faces significant threats from climate change, which adversely impacts both the economy and the environment.

He stressed that addressing these challenges require a comprehensive approach, including the development of climate-smart and resilient infrastructure.